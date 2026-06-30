Reuse An Old Lantern To DIY Easy Outdoor Decor You'll Love
Using a lantern is a beautiful way to illuminate an outdoor space, all while keeping the candle protected. It's also an item that can be repurposed in other ways with some creativity. The next time you come across an old lantern, put it aside for a really clever project shared by DIYer mrsclarehoops. In addition to being a hangable decor piece, the bugs will absolutely love it, too. That's because it's easy to transform a lantern into a bug house! All you have to do is fill the inside with materials from nature to encourage insects to take up residence. While you won't be able to use the lantern for candles anymore, you could always light up your patio with a plastic bowl DIY instead.
As we know, bugs oftentimes get a bad rap. But in reality, certain ones can aid in pollination and feast on plant-destroying pests. There are beneficial insects you will want to attract to your garden or yard — so why not make them feel welcome with a lovely home? Bug houses (or bug hotels) are typically box-like structures that incorporate materials like twigs, pinecones, and dried-out leaves. You can also put a spin on the idea by using an old lantern. The project involves preparing it, then finding a place to hang it in an outdoor space. It's fun for crafters of all ages, with both decorative and worthwhile results.
Here's how to make a charming-looking bug house out of an old lantern
To begin, carefully remove the lantern's glass windows. Many have small tabs that hold them in place, which can be bent using a flat tool. Scrape out any wax and give the lantern a nice cleaning. After all, bugs deserve a fresh home, too. Gather all of your materials from nature so that you can start filling it up. Put dry leaves in as the first layer, followed by a handful of twigs. Add pinecones and other natural items (like bamboo sticks or bark) until it's packed — but with openings that bugs can access.
@mrsclarehoops
Nothing fancy. Just sticks, pinecones, an old lantern and a good excuse to potter about outside. #GardenDIY #bughotel #gardenupcycle #naturecraftsforkids
Finally, the repurposed lantern will be ready to hang in your yard. Tie a rope around its handle to use as a hanger, or set it on a shepherd's hook. You'll want to pick a spot that's sunny, dry, and protected from harsh elements. It should be an eye-catching piece of decor for your outdoor space that hopefully draws in helpful insects like beetles, ladybugs, and bees. Keep it in good condition by updating the inside materials once a year. If you can't get enough of nature watching in your yard, you could always make a cute DIY birdhouse as well. Just make sure to pick a spot for it that's far away from the bug-house lantern to reduce feeding opportunities.