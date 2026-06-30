Reuse An Old Lantern To DIY Easy Outdoor Decor You'll Love

Using a lantern is a beautiful way to illuminate an outdoor space, all while keeping the candle protected. It's also an item that can be repurposed in other ways with some creativity. The next time you come across an old lantern, put it aside for a really clever project shared by DIYer mrsclarehoops. In addition to being a hangable decor piece, the bugs will absolutely love it, too. That's because it's easy to transform a lantern into a bug house! All you have to do is fill the inside with materials from nature to encourage insects to take up residence. While you won't be able to use the lantern for candles anymore, you could always light up your patio with a plastic bowl DIY instead.

As we know, bugs oftentimes get a bad rap. But in reality, certain ones can aid in pollination and feast on plant-destroying pests. There are beneficial insects you will want to attract to your garden or yard — so why not make them feel welcome with a lovely home? Bug houses (or bug hotels) are typically box-like structures that incorporate materials like twigs, pinecones, and dried-out leaves. You can also put a spin on the idea by using an old lantern. The project involves preparing it, then finding a place to hang it in an outdoor space. It's fun for crafters of all ages, with both decorative and worthwhile results.