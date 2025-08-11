This Cute DIY Birdhouse Started As A Plastic Plant Pot - Here's How We Made It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Seeing birds in my backyard splashing in the birdbath, singing in one of our hardwood trees, the cardinal nestled in its nest in our cedar shrub, all add a sense of wonder and serenity to my life. (What would it be like to be able to fly like one of these beautiful creatures?) Since childhood, I have been fascinated by the myriad species to identify and learn about. Definitely not a child anymore, I am lucky that my wife Mary's flower gardening attracts hummingbirds, robins, goldfinches, warblers, cardinals, and the list goes on. Her hobby also means we have a surplus of plastic plant pots, yep, plenty o' pots! These plastic pots can be put into the recycling and of course can be reused if a person should choose to start plants from seeds rather than getting started plants from a nursery. But what if there was another use that could blend my love of birds with Mary's gardening and take advantage of my skills as a woodworker?

While considering various potential topics to write about for Hunker, I came upon a YouTube video where they were converting ceramic plant pots into DIY birdhouses complete with some instructions for doing so. As an expert woodworker who has made some very fancy birdhouses in the past, I thought it might be great fun to take the birdhouse concept for the terra cotta pots and transfer it to our plethora of plastic pots as an environmentally advantageous upcycle. I decided to give the project a try and see how well it worked. After all, modern birdhouses are a trend I support.