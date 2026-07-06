Not Cabinets Or Shelves: A Better Way To Hide Toilet Paper Is At The Thrift Store

It's no secret that people keep extra rolls of toilet paper in their bathrooms. Frankly, it could stir up quite the pickle if they didn't. Many people don't want those extra rolls on display, though. A cabinet is a common storage solution, as is tucking spare rolls behind other items on a shelf. Some even use those adorable knitted covers that disguise a TP roll's identity until it's needed. Another option is to head down to your local thrift store and look for a bread box.

While it's a vintage kitchen item we hardly see anyone using today, a bread box can be repurposed into a clever toilet paper concealer. You just have to fill it with spare rolls and close the door. A bread box helps keep loaves fresh while protecting them from kitchen pests. They come in different materials, including wood and metal, and feature doors that either swing open or roll shut. Since bread boxes were once a household staple, there's a good chance you might spot one while thrifting, especially if you visit multiple stores. If you do, consider giving it a second life as a creative way to store toilet paper.

Before bringing one home, make sure you have enough space for it in your bathroom, whether on a countertop or another flat surface. Many bread boxes measure over a foot wide and roughly 8 inches deep. TikTok user madison_marie22 showed that one can even fit on top of a toilet tank.