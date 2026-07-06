Not Cabinets Or Shelves: A Better Way To Hide Toilet Paper Is At The Thrift Store
It's no secret that people keep extra rolls of toilet paper in their bathrooms. Frankly, it could stir up quite the pickle if they didn't. Many people don't want those extra rolls on display, though. A cabinet is a common storage solution, as is tucking spare rolls behind other items on a shelf. Some even use those adorable knitted covers that disguise a TP roll's identity until it's needed. Another option is to head down to your local thrift store and look for a bread box.
While it's a vintage kitchen item we hardly see anyone using today, a bread box can be repurposed into a clever toilet paper concealer. You just have to fill it with spare rolls and close the door. A bread box helps keep loaves fresh while protecting them from kitchen pests. They come in different materials, including wood and metal, and feature doors that either swing open or roll shut. Since bread boxes were once a household staple, there's a good chance you might spot one while thrifting, especially if you visit multiple stores. If you do, consider giving it a second life as a creative way to store toilet paper.
Before bringing one home, make sure you have enough space for it in your bathroom, whether on a countertop or another flat surface. Many bread boxes measure over a foot wide and roughly 8 inches deep. TikTok user madison_marie22 showed that one can even fit on top of a toilet tank.
Give your toilet paper a new home in a thrifted bread box
Once you get your hands on an old bread box, you'll definitely want to clean it up first. Give it a makeover if it's not in the best condition aesthetically. Paint the exterior to match your bathroom if you want it to blend in, or choose a contrasting color if you'd rather make it pop. You can also stain a wooden bread box, hand-paint designs on it, or decorate it with decoupage. If your bread box is already in great shape, simply bring it into the bathroom and put it to work.
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Fill the bread box with as many toilet paper rolls as it will hold, then place it somewhere convenient. If you keep it on the toilet tank, replacement rolls will be within easy reach. It can also serve as a functional countertop accessory if you have the space. Beyond storing toilet paper, a bread box can also serve as a genius storage solution for clutter-free countertops.
Lacking extra surface space? You might be able to mount the bread box to the wall with a drill, screws, and anchors, but make sure the box is sturdy enough for hanging before attempting it. Wherever you decide to place it, a bread box can keep toilet paper close at hand without leaving extra rolls out in the open. Just remember to restock it as needed. And if you're expecting overnight guests, give them a heads-up so they don't go searching through every cabinet looking for a spare roll.