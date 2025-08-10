How To Upcycle A Breadbox Into Genius Storage For Clutter-Free Countertops
Breadboxes were once a common fixture in kitchens because they keep bread fresh for several days. Before the days of sliced bread in plastic packaging, crusty loaves of bread were stored in wooden boxes that kept the mice out and moisture in. They were often made of wood, which was breathable and allowed some moisture to escape, and that kept the crust crisp. When bread began to be sold in plastic, breadboxes began falling out of favor in American kitchens. However, they never really went away. Breadboxes are still great for storing bread, and can be a stylish solution for hiding spices or other kitchen items while adding a charming element to the kitchen décor. Plus, having a super cute breadbox might be the perfect reason to try this 2-ingredient recipe that proves baking fresh bread can be easy.
Their charm and storage capacity shouldn't be limited to the kitchen. Breadboxes can be repurposed for storage all over the house and make a unique storage option for the bathroom. If collections of makeup, styling products, soaps and toothbrushes keep finding their way onto the bathroom counter, a breadbox might just be the perfect solution. They're the centerpiece in this IKEA shoe cabinet hack that adds style and storage to any bathroom. But our favorite idea is to use it for a neat and organized countertop like @herstylediary's on TikTok.
Repurpose a breadbox to corral bathroom toiletries
Breadboxes are perfect for storing styling products and items you use every day. In this TikTok video, the vlogger turns a simple bread box on its side for bathroom storage. There are so many styles of breadboxes — from wood to metal (and lots of different styles of doors) — that the sky really is the limit to create a bespoke piece that is both functional and stylish. You can even thrift an old breadbox for pennies and transform it into something completely new and unique. The Artsy Chicks Rule blog details a wonderful tutorial for turning a thrifted plain wooden box into a faux stone piece with embossed decoration. A coat of chalk paint in a color that matches your color palette would work just as well. Add a little flair by lining the interior with shelf paper. If you don't need a place to store toiletries, another option is to drill a hole in the back, plug in a power strip, and use it to store a hair dryer and curling iron (once they have cooled, of course).
If upcycling isn't your thing, Amazon also has many styles of breadboxes. This breadbox by Goozii has a shelf for double the storage capacity. This galvanized metal breadbox from Target looks lends a totally different vibe, but hides everything neatly under a lid.