How To Upcycle A Breadbox Into Genius Storage For Clutter-Free Countertops

Breadboxes were once a common fixture in kitchens because they keep bread fresh for several days. Before the days of sliced bread in plastic packaging, crusty loaves of bread were stored in wooden boxes that kept the mice out and moisture in. They were often made of wood, which was breathable and allowed some moisture to escape, and that kept the crust crisp. When bread began to be sold in plastic, breadboxes began falling out of favor in American kitchens. However, they never really went away. Breadboxes are still great for storing bread, and can be a stylish solution for hiding spices or other kitchen items while adding a charming element to the kitchen décor. Plus, having a super cute breadbox might be the perfect reason to try this 2-ingredient recipe that proves baking fresh bread can be easy.

Their charm and storage capacity shouldn't be limited to the kitchen. Breadboxes can be repurposed for storage all over the house and make a unique storage option for the bathroom. If collections of makeup, styling products, soaps and toothbrushes keep finding their way onto the bathroom counter, a breadbox might just be the perfect solution. They're the centerpiece in this IKEA shoe cabinet hack that adds style and storage to any bathroom. But our favorite idea is to use it for a neat and organized countertop like @herstylediary's on TikTok.