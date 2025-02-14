The IKEA Shoe Cabinet Hack That Adds Style And Storage To Any Bathroom

A bathroom hack that combines both style and storage? Say no more! IKEA has no shortage of affordable items that can be used in different ways throughout your home, so how about a shoe cabinet in the bathroom? It may sound weird, but this IKEA item actually perfectly fits the bill for the ultimate way to do storage in a small bathroom. Rather than fill the drawers with shoes as intended, store all of your bathroom essentials in this one easy-to-access space.

Shoe cabinets at IKEA are unique in two ways. First, their drawers open differently than typical storage. They open in a tilt-out fashion rather than a pull-out one, and the drawers themselves store things vertically rather than horizontally. Secondly, they don't have much depth. Both features make IKEA shoe cabinets able to provide ample storage without taking up too much space. This combination makes them ideally suited as a clever storage option in bathrooms, which are usually smaller than rooms like a bedroom or living room.

With this clever storage hack, however, you can make even more out of the IKEA shoe cabinet you select. It can be a catch-all location for organizing so many common bathroom items that typically become clutter or get stuffed underneath a sink, and all you have to do is find the right kind of model that will fit the space in your bathroom.