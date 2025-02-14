The IKEA Shoe Cabinet Hack That Adds Style And Storage To Any Bathroom
A bathroom hack that combines both style and storage? Say no more! IKEA has no shortage of affordable items that can be used in different ways throughout your home, so how about a shoe cabinet in the bathroom? It may sound weird, but this IKEA item actually perfectly fits the bill for the ultimate way to do storage in a small bathroom. Rather than fill the drawers with shoes as intended, store all of your bathroom essentials in this one easy-to-access space.
Shoe cabinets at IKEA are unique in two ways. First, their drawers open differently than typical storage. They open in a tilt-out fashion rather than a pull-out one, and the drawers themselves store things vertically rather than horizontally. Secondly, they don't have much depth. Both features make IKEA shoe cabinets able to provide ample storage without taking up too much space. This combination makes them ideally suited as a clever storage option in bathrooms, which are usually smaller than rooms like a bedroom or living room.
With this clever storage hack, however, you can make even more out of the IKEA shoe cabinet you select. It can be a catch-all location for organizing so many common bathroom items that typically become clutter or get stuffed underneath a sink, and all you have to do is find the right kind of model that will fit the space in your bathroom.
Get the most out of your IKEA shoe cabinet bathroom storage
Creativity is needed for small bathroom storage, and IKEA shoe cabinets can be a perfect solution to hack your way into a more organized area. Choose your preferred style from IKEA, like their popular BRUSALI, STALL, or HEMNES shoe cabinets, and install it in your bathroom. Go through your bathroom essentials that may be cluttering up the area and store them discreetly in the shoe cabinet. Things like extra towels and toilet paper, as well as skincare and haircare products, will fit perfectly in the cabinet's tilt-out drawers. This will keep your vanity mess-free and your cabinets less crowded, all while still providing easy daily access.
Your IKEA shoe cabinet can be modified in a variety of ways to suit your aesthetic. The STALL has a sleek design and is a small modern bathroom item that proves form and function can coexist. You can even saw off the legs of the shoe cabinet for a more pronounced minimalistic look.
If rustic is more your vibe, pair a simple DIY wood top to the HEMNES shoe cabinet for an extra touch of warmth and nature. If you've got less wall area, use the BRUSALI, as it utilizes vertical space rather than horizontal, and will store your bathroom essentials just as effectively. Each shoe cabinet comes in multiple color options or could be painted to fit your bathroom's color palette. Any of them could be the perfect addition to your bathroom, adding both style and extra storage!