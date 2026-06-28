Don't Store Laundry Detergent Here — It Could Clump Or Lose Effectiveness

Some things, like honey and salt, you never expect to go bad... but laundry detergent? Yes, this household staple may not be perishable in the way consumables are, but it does expire, and if you wash clothes with it it after its "use by" date, it won't clean them as well as it should. Liquid detergents are most likely to expire quickly, but powder detergents, pods, and sheets can also lose their efficacy, especially if you store them in the wrong place, and that's any place with high humidity.

When you stock up on bulk detergent, you may think the best place to store it would be right next to the washing machine, because that's where you use it. The problem is that washing machines — and to a greater extent dryers — fill the air with moisture when they're working. The combination of moisture and heat from the dryer causes powdered detergents to clump and degrades the plastic covering of detergent pods. Not even detergent sheets can escape the degrading effects of moisture.

Even liquid detergents are vulnerable to moisture, which can cause the ingredients to separate over time. This process happens more quickly if your store the container in a space subject to extreme temperature swings. If you've been storing your bulk detergent on a rolling cart in the laundry room or in an unheated garage, basement, or shed, you may want to think again if you want it to be effective when you get around to using it.