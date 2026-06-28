Don't Store Laundry Detergent Here — It Could Clump Or Lose Effectiveness
Some things, like honey and salt, you never expect to go bad... but laundry detergent? Yes, this household staple may not be perishable in the way consumables are, but it does expire, and if you wash clothes with it it after its "use by" date, it won't clean them as well as it should. Liquid detergents are most likely to expire quickly, but powder detergents, pods, and sheets can also lose their efficacy, especially if you store them in the wrong place, and that's any place with high humidity.
When you stock up on bulk detergent, you may think the best place to store it would be right next to the washing machine, because that's where you use it. The problem is that washing machines — and to a greater extent dryers — fill the air with moisture when they're working. The combination of moisture and heat from the dryer causes powdered detergents to clump and degrades the plastic covering of detergent pods. Not even detergent sheets can escape the degrading effects of moisture.
Even liquid detergents are vulnerable to moisture, which can cause the ingredients to separate over time. This process happens more quickly if your store the container in a space subject to extreme temperature swings. If you've been storing your bulk detergent on a rolling cart in the laundry room or in an unheated garage, basement, or shed, you may want to think again if you want it to be effective when you get around to using it.
How long does laundry detergent last and what happens if you use it after it spoils?
Liquid laundry detergent has a shorter shelf life than other types — only from six to 12 months. Pods, sheets, and powder can last from 15 months to forever if you store them in a cool, dry place, such as a pantry or utility closet. Exposure to moisture will shorten the life of any detergent, however.
It isn't the end of the world if you use laundry detergent that's gone bad, but it won't clean properly, and there may be other undesirable effects. Compromised liquid detergent may leave greasy residue on your clothes, and clumped powdered detergent may leave powder marks. The residue and clumped powder may also clog up your washing machine. Finally, your clothes won't smell as fresh as they do when you wash them with good detergent.
Even if you store detergent in a cool, dry place, you should still pay attention to the "use by" date displayed on the container, especially if you're storing liquid detergent. As with storing them in a humid environment, the liquids will separate over time, even if the container is unopened. The good news is that you you can still use expired detergent for other household chores, like mopping floors, cleaning bathrooms and appliances, or removing algae from exterior siding.