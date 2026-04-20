The Overlooked Place To Keep Laundry Detergent That Doesn't Clutter Shelves

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Laundry areas sometimes lack sufficient storage, leaving you with only a few shelves to stash your detergent, dryer sheets, and other cleaning supplies. When there's not much room to begin with, big items like detergent bottles can take up way too much space. Luckily, this life-changing laundry room storage and organization idea makes it easy to keep bulky detergent bottles from cluttering your shelf. A simple rolling cart is all you need to keep those shelves clear: By relocating your detergent, stain removers, and other laundry supplies onto a tiered rolling cart, you'll free up room on your shelves for whatever you need. A smart laundry room solution to maximize space, this easy hack will also help you stay organized on laundry day.

Besides helping your open shelves, a rolling cart can provide additional storage if you have overflowing cabinets in your laundry room. Plus, this idea may save you from having to pull heavy detergent bottles from tall shelves or lift them from low cabinets. Many tiered rolling carts are about waist high and have a tray on the top, allowing you to keep hefty bottles in an easy-to-reach spot. When you're ready to wash your clothes, you simply roll the cart over to your washer. Then, tuck it away after your wash is finished for a neat and tidy laundry room.