The Easy Algae Removal Remedy That Breathes New Life Into Dirty Home Siding
Most of us are aware of how important our home's curb appeal is, as an expertly designed exterior can ultimately boost your home value by 7%. A well put together home will include things like exterior paint colors, landscaping, lighting, and architectural choices like windows and siding. The siding of your house can be anything from vinyl to brick, and each material has its own list of pros and cons. These exterior siding ideas will give your curb appeal a boost, but if they aren't kept clean? Well, no amount of clever landscaping ideas that will help sell your home can cover up the fact your siding is unkempt. One common scourge of gorgeous siding is algae. So, if you've noticed some of this slimy green stuff on the exterior of your home, it's important you learn how to remove it. There are plenty of options out there, but one clever choice is to use a regular household item, laundry detergent, to get your siding clean and shining like new. For this easy algae removal remedy, you'll need detergent and water, plus some bleach if necessary.
If you deal with shade and high humidity, moisture is most likely sitting on your exterior for too long, creating the perfect opportunity for algae to attach and grow (whether airborne from a local source like a lake, or coming from constant water exposure from something like a leaking gutter). This aquatic organism is more than just a visual eyesore, too. If not dealt with, algae can cause structural issues and leave deep stains.
How to use laundry detergent to get rid of unsightly algae growth
This surprising use for detergent is relatively straightforward. To make a detergent solution to remove your siding's algae, use one ounce laundry detergent and two gallons of water; for really stubborn algae, add about four cups of oxygen bleach. The bleach will create a stronger solution but it can damage plants, so be careful with nearby landscaping and rinse the area with water. Once your solution is ready, apply it to the areas with algae, let it sit for 10-15 minutes, and then rinse it off. The detergent has surfactant properties (bonds to both oils and water), which helps lift the algae from the siding, leaving you with a renewed home exterior.
Timing is key with siding algae. If left untreated for too long, the algae can stain your exterior. Removing it will become a lot more difficult and risk permanent aesthetic and structural damage — plus untreated algae can risk promoting something worse like mold to take hold. Algae can also get onto other areas of your home, like your roof or decking, so make sure to plan some regular checks of your exterior to prevent problems like this from becoming a bigger issue. Use this easy, handy solution to keep your exterior looking brand new and it'll breathe new life into your home design!