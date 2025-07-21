The Easy Algae Removal Remedy That Breathes New Life Into Dirty Home Siding

Most of us are aware of how important our home's curb appeal is, as an expertly designed exterior can ultimately boost your home value by 7%. A well put together home will include things like exterior paint colors, landscaping, lighting, and architectural choices like windows and siding. The siding of your house can be anything from vinyl to brick, and each material has its own list of pros and cons. These exterior siding ideas will give your curb appeal a boost, but if they aren't kept clean? Well, no amount of clever landscaping ideas that will help sell your home can cover up the fact your siding is unkempt. One common scourge of gorgeous siding is algae. So, if you've noticed some of this slimy green stuff on the exterior of your home, it's important you learn how to remove it. There are plenty of options out there, but one clever choice is to use a regular household item, laundry detergent, to get your siding clean and shining like new. For this easy algae removal remedy, you'll need detergent and water, plus some bleach if necessary.

If you deal with shade and high humidity, moisture is most likely sitting on your exterior for too long, creating the perfect opportunity for algae to attach and grow (whether airborne from a local source like a lake, or coming from constant water exposure from something like a leaking gutter). This aquatic organism is more than just a visual eyesore, too. If not dealt with, algae can cause structural issues and leave deep stains.