Not Gravel Or Mulch: The Landscaping Material That Adds Contrast To Your Yard
When it comes to landscaping, gravel and mulch offer numerous benefits. Gravel can make a handsome surface for pathways and long-lasting patios, as well as a base for decorative landscaping plant beds. Organic mulch offers similar cosmetic uses, working best as a base around plants or in vegetable gardens. However, if you really want to bring some striking contrast to your landscaping, it's not gravel or mulch you should be looking at — it's black sand.
"Black sand" is a term that covers any landscaping sand that has been sourced from volcanic landscapes; you may also see it called basalt, volcanic, or lava sand. Prized for its deep black color, black sand offers some defining contrast to whichever landscaping applications you choose to use it for. It's also often used for science projects, thanks to the magnetic minerals found inside it.
As it's a fine-to-medium-textured aggregate, black sands should not be confused with black star gravel, another beautiful gravel alternative. Black star gravel is still derived from volcanic basalt rocks, but it's a larger aggregate material that's similar to the larger gravel used on driveways and pathways. Either way, the dark colors of each will add some instant drama to your landscaping.
How to liven up your landscaping with black sand
Similar to using larger black lava rocks, black lava sand will create a clean visual while allowing the bright colors of your plants to pop. Consider using it around shrubs, flowers, and bushes, or in pots with vibrant succulents or cacti.
More than mere decorations, however, black lava sands are also incredibly beneficial as additives to soil. Because the volcanic rocks they derive from are porous, they can help loosen compacted clay soil surfaces, thereby providing better drainage. In sedimentary sand soils, black lava sand can do the opposite, helping retain moisture that would otherwise drain away. These factors make black sand an excellent option for xeriscaping, which is landscaping designed to reduce the need for irrigation in areas where water is scarce. The magnetic properties of black sand can also potentially be used to aid in soil fertility, making it a great sand option for a vegetable garden.
In terms of sourcing, black sand is often sold at garden centers and hardware stores. However, it's far more common in areas located near some kind of volcanic activity. Prices vary depending on where you live, but you can expect to pay somewhere in the range of $15 for a 40-pound bag, or $65 per cubic yard.