Not Gravel Or Mulch: The Landscaping Material That Adds Contrast To Your Yard

When it comes to landscaping, gravel and mulch offer numerous benefits. Gravel can make a handsome surface for pathways and long-lasting patios, as well as a base for decorative landscaping plant beds. Organic mulch offers similar cosmetic uses, working best as a base around plants or in vegetable gardens. However, if you really want to bring some striking contrast to your landscaping, it's not gravel or mulch you should be looking at — it's black sand.

"Black sand" is a term that covers any landscaping sand that has been sourced from volcanic landscapes; you may also see it called basalt, volcanic, or lava sand. Prized for its deep black color, black sand offers some defining contrast to whichever landscaping applications you choose to use it for. It's also often used for science projects, thanks to the magnetic minerals found inside it.

As it's a fine-to-medium-textured aggregate, black sands should not be confused with black star gravel, another beautiful gravel alternative. Black star gravel is still derived from volcanic basalt rocks, but it's a larger aggregate material that's similar to the larger gravel used on driveways and pathways. Either way, the dark colors of each will add some instant drama to your landscaping.