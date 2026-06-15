Skip Standard Gravel: This More Modern, Weed-Resistant Landscaping Alternative Won't Wash Away

Thinking of playing it safe with standard-issue gravel for your landscaping needs? Landscaping with gravel offers many benefits — it holds up in all types of weather conditions and allows water to drain through to minimize water runoff. But plain, traditional gravel can lack aesthetic appeal to some homeowners. If that's your stance on rocks in landscaping, you might prefer Black Star gravel.

It offers many of the same benefits of regular gravel — it's a strong, durable ground cover that drains well. Black Star gravel comes from volcanic basalt rock, which makes not only its composition unique, but also its appearance. The rocks usually look charcoal gray with fine-grained texturing when dry, but darken to black when wet, creating a bold contrast to other landscaping elements. The darker color also adds a modern look to outdoor areas. However, darker colors also absorb more heat, so using Black Star gravel could make your landscaped areas hotter.

When you use rock, you want to keep the gravel locked in place. Black Star gravel naturally stays in place well due to its angular shaping — it helps the small stones lock together once you position them in your beds or walkways. The angular shape also makes this type of gravel easy to compact, which also helps keep it in place when used in high-traffic areas. Plus, compaction helps prevent weed growth in areas covered with Black Star gravel, especially when you take other weed-killing precautions.