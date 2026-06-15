Skip Standard Gravel: This More Modern, Weed-Resistant Landscaping Alternative Won't Wash Away
Thinking of playing it safe with standard-issue gravel for your landscaping needs? Landscaping with gravel offers many benefits — it holds up in all types of weather conditions and allows water to drain through to minimize water runoff. But plain, traditional gravel can lack aesthetic appeal to some homeowners. If that's your stance on rocks in landscaping, you might prefer Black Star gravel.
It offers many of the same benefits of regular gravel — it's a strong, durable ground cover that drains well. Black Star gravel comes from volcanic basalt rock, which makes not only its composition unique, but also its appearance. The rocks usually look charcoal gray with fine-grained texturing when dry, but darken to black when wet, creating a bold contrast to other landscaping elements. The darker color also adds a modern look to outdoor areas. However, darker colors also absorb more heat, so using Black Star gravel could make your landscaped areas hotter.
When you use rock, you want to keep the gravel locked in place. Black Star gravel naturally stays in place well due to its angular shaping — it helps the small stones lock together once you position them in your beds or walkways. The angular shape also makes this type of gravel easy to compact, which also helps keep it in place when used in high-traffic areas. Plus, compaction helps prevent weed growth in areas covered with Black Star gravel, especially when you take other weed-killing precautions.
How to use Black Star gravel in your landscape
Choosing the best type of rock gravel for landscaping depends largely on how you want the rocks to perform, as well as your desired look. Black Star gravel may work well for you if you want a fresh, updated look rather than the traditional light gray gravel aesthetic. If you want to really play up the modern style, choose metal edging and accents, along with other sleek, minimalist, modern landscape elements. It also comes in some size variations, from small stones ideal for accenting landscaping to larger rocks that can help with drainage and erosion control.
This type of gravel is durable enough to use in all traditional applications, including walkways and driveways. Since it locks into place so well, it's a strong candidate for covering sloped areas — it does a good job of staying on the slope and minimizing erosion. Because it allows for good drainage, Black Star gravel can also be used in a French drain or similar drainage solutions. It's also ideal for decorative purposes, such as adding contrast to a rock garden or creating a border around flower beds.
Installing Black Star gravel is similar to other types of rock. Using a compacted base and a weed barrier first gives the gray rock a stable surface and helps keep weeds from growing. While Black Star gravel stays in place well on its own, using gravel grid systems and edging with the rocks can keep them from shifting even more.