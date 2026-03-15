Gravel Grid Systems: The Pros, Cons, And What To Watch Out For Before Installing

If you're learning about landscaping with gravel, one con you may have heard about is the tendency for stones to move out of place over time. Whether you're using gravel for your driveway, garden, or simple decorative elements in your yard, you don't want to buy more gravel to replace those that roll away. There are so many types of gravel for landscaping, so finding the right type to replace what was washed away takes more effort than it should. One common solution to prevent gravel loss is a gravel grid system. But prior to installation it's important to know the pros and cons.

Gravel grids are made of plastic that has been shaped into a grid or lattice pattern. Depending on the manufacturer and design, gravel grids vary in size and shape. The grids may have a solid backing or be fully open, and the cells themselves can be practically any shape and thickness. The basic function of a gravel grid is to sit between the bottom and top layers of gravel. The cells act almost like cups, holding the gravel in place. Installation can vary depending on the design of the grid.

One pro is that, not only do these cells prevent the gravel from shifting too far, but they also create space inside the gravel pile. This keeps the gravel from becoming compacted, which helps it maintain proper drainage. Some can simply be laid over the ground, while others need to be attached to each other. They're also usually affordable. As for cons, they're not immune to shifting and they may not work on steep slopes. It's important to read through the installation guide before you choose your grid, so that you know what materials you'll need and how long you can expect installation to take.