The Best Gravel For A Long-Lasting Patio: What You Need To Know

As with any other construction project, installing gravel (whichever type you choose) properly will be the difference between a durable patio and one that will be troublesome. Here are some important details to remember. First off, prepare the space by digging down at least 6 inches, leveling the ground, and packing it tightly. Next, put down a layer of washed granite sand, evenly spread about 1 inch deep. It is a good idea to have some sort of edging around the prepared area to restrict the gravel from spreading. This is especially true for pea gravel, which does not compact tightly. It's less important for angular gravel like crushed granite or limestone, but is still a good idea. Some will advise landscaping fabric over or under the sand layer to stop weed growth. Its efficacy is questionable, as well-installed gravel will stop weed growth, and the fabric will eventually break down. Just not practical. The last layer will be your chosen gravel type. It needs to be at least 4 inches deep, but 5 inches is even better. Smooth and compact the layer, and you are done.

Finally, when choosing the type of gravel for your patio consider these basic ideas to help you decide. Pea gravel is round and has more "give" as it does not pack firmly. As such it is easier on bare feet, but it will scatter outside of your patio area more easily than other types of gravel. Angular gravel like crushed limestone and marble will pack tightly and hold up to kids and dogs with less scattering. Advice from a landscaping professional can add even more details that will help you choose your gravel effectively.