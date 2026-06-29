Forget Gravel: This Weed-Resistant Landscaping Option Has Beautiful Yellow Flowers

Weeds are the worst. They appear out of nowhere, sneak into unwanted spaces, and slowly claim and take over the entire landscape. Many people lay gravel to fight them. Gravel blocks light and leaves weed seeds in an inhospitable environment where they cannot germinate. The problem, however, is that gravel isn't very aesthetic to some. If you want something with color, consider using Jerusalem sage (Phlomis russeliana) instead. It will not only keep the weeds out of your landscape but also decorate it with its beautiful yellow flowers. Also known as Turkish sage, it is a Mediterranean plant that is known for its showy yellow flowers and dense growth habit.

If left on its own, Jerusalem sage spreads quickly via its rhizomes and can create a carpet that can help suppress weeds in the ground. Even better? It attracts pollinators like bees and butterflies to the garden as well. Plus, it is also one of those deer-resistant flowers that will bring color and personality to your yard. Its spreading root system locks in the soil and helps stabilize the ground, especially in dry places. As for when it flowers, the blooms appear in summer. However, thanks to its soft, velvety foliage, the Jerusalem sage brings a year-round interest to the garden.

Just keep in mind, though, that the Jerusalem sage is only hardy in USDA zones 5 to 9. If you live outside these zones, you will have to grow it either as an annual or look into another stunning flowering ground cover that can keep weeds from taking over the landscape.