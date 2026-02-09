The Stunning Flowering Ground Cover That Keeps Weeds From Taking Over The Garden

If you want to keep your flower beds free from weeds, there are a few safe and natural weed control options you can choose from. Planting a ground cover to act as a living mulch is a prime example. One fantastic plant you can grow for this is golden groundsel (Packera aurea), also called golden ragwort. This gorgeous flowering plant is native to the U.S. and hardy in zones 3 through 8, making it an excellent choice for most U.S.-based gardeners.

Golden groundsel has dark, heart-shaped leaves that grow close to the ground. They grow thickly, preventing light from reaching the soil and making weeds less likely to sprout up around them. In warmer regions, the leaves stay green all year long, keeping your garden green and weed-free even during winter. Golden groundsel offers more than just functional foliage, though. In mid- to late spring it produces 2-foot-tall stems topped in clusters of bright yellow flowers.

If you want to grow plants that help pollinators do their jobs, then golden groundsel should be on your list. Pollinators love these flowers, and the seeds that form later in the year are appealing to birds. Although it is native, golden groundsel does spread quickly, so you need to keep an eye on it if you're low on space. Additionally, the leaves of this plant are toxic and can cause rashes if you touch them. Avoid using it as a ground cover in high-traffic areas, and be careful when tending to them.