9 Deer-Resistant Flowers That Will Bring Color And Personality To Your Yard

Wildlife in your yard can be a mixed bag. If you have acres of land with fields of wildflowers, you may welcome the site of deer munching your mums. But those with a beautifully landscaped yard may not appreciate deer making a dinner of their daylilies. If you like to grow beautiful, colorful flowers, but live in an area with deer, you need to be intentional and choose plants that deer are less likely to destroy. Think of deer as a 3-year-old and the flowers on this list are broccoli, adding needed color to the plate but remaining untouched.

But just like a hungry toddler, if food is scarce, deer may resort to eating plants they generally dislike (when it comes to deer, nothing is off the table). If you are keen to keep your flowers from becoming deer droppings, try an additional deer repellent such as Liquid Fence.

Some deer-resistant flowers, such as heliotrope, have a texture that makes them painful or unpleasant to eat, and others, like daffodils, are actually toxic. Deer also avoid strong-smelling plants, but fortunately that doesn't mean you have to fill your garden with onions and garlic or spray it with vinegar (although it may be effective). Deer tend to avoid the sweetly fragrant flowers like hyacinths and lavender that people love and only pests detest. These flowers come in a variety of colors and thrive in various USDA zones, so you are sure to find deer-resistant blooms perfect for your garden.