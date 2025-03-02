9 Deer-Resistant Flowers That Will Bring Color And Personality To Your Yard
Wildlife in your yard can be a mixed bag. If you have acres of land with fields of wildflowers, you may welcome the site of deer munching your mums. But those with a beautifully landscaped yard may not appreciate deer making a dinner of their daylilies. If you like to grow beautiful, colorful flowers, but live in an area with deer, you need to be intentional and choose plants that deer are less likely to destroy. Think of deer as a 3-year-old and the flowers on this list are broccoli, adding needed color to the plate but remaining untouched.
But just like a hungry toddler, if food is scarce, deer may resort to eating plants they generally dislike (when it comes to deer, nothing is off the table). If you are keen to keep your flowers from becoming deer droppings, try an additional deer repellent such as Liquid Fence.
Some deer-resistant flowers, such as heliotrope, have a texture that makes them painful or unpleasant to eat, and others, like daffodils, are actually toxic. Deer also avoid strong-smelling plants, but fortunately that doesn't mean you have to fill your garden with onions and garlic or spray it with vinegar (although it may be effective). Deer tend to avoid the sweetly fragrant flowers like hyacinths and lavender that people love and only pests detest. These flowers come in a variety of colors and thrive in various USDA zones, so you are sure to find deer-resistant blooms perfect for your garden.
Heliotrope
Heliotrope (Heliotropium arborescens) has star-shaped blooms in shades of purple and white, and a lovely scent of vanilla and cherries (it is sometimes referred to as "cherry pie plant" for this reason). It attracts important pollinators like hummingbirds and butterflies, but more importantly, it won't attract deer. Its strong smell and sandpaper-like leaves make it an unpleasant menu option. Heliotrope is a perennial in USDA hardiness zones 10 to 11, but is mostly grown as an annual in zones 9 to 11.
Apache beggarticks
Apache beggarticks or Bidens (Bidens ferulifolia) are a vibrant flower that deer won't bother. This yellow bloom is very low maintenance, and as a native to the Southwest, it can tolerate extreme heat and drought. Apache Beggarticks will grow as a perennial in frost-free areas (USDA zones 10 to 11), or as an annual, and its cascading stems make it the perfect addition to hanging baskets and pots. Its rich nectar makes Apache beggarticks attractive to beneficial pollinators, and simultaneously unattractive to deer.
Lilac
Common lilac (Syringa vulgaris) is a shrub that was rated "Seldom Severely Damaged" by a Rutgers University study of plants and their level of deer resistance. Deer resistant lilac will add a beautiful touch of purple and a lovely fragrance to any garden, and its strong aroma will keep deer away. Lilac shrubs can grow up to 15 feet, and are so tough, they've been known to live over 100 years. Lilac can tolerate cold, and is a welcome sign of spring for northern states in USDA zones 3 to 7.
Daffodils
Daffodils (Narcissus spp.) are rarely damaged by deer. The tall flowers may look like sunshine and happiness but are toxic to deer, so they tend to avoid them. Daffodils contain lycorine and other alkaloids that make them poisonous to deer and other rodents, but also to cats, dogs, and horses, so pet owners beware. They grow well all over North America (USDA zones 3 to 9), except in extremely wet areas, as they are prone to rot. Plant in the fall and enjoy blooms at the first sign of spring.
Snowdrops
Snowdrops (Galanthus spp.) are perennials that bloom early, often pushing their way through snow-covered ground (hence the name). They add a beautiful pop of white next to green grass and shrubs in USDA zones 3 to 8. These small, delicate bulbs were found to be "Rarely Damaged" by deer in a Rutgers University study. Like daffodils, they are part of the Amaryllis family, and contain the toxic chemical lycorine that mammals avoid – they are toxic to pets and humans as well.
Lavender
Lavender's (Lavandula spp.) lovely aroma isn't enticing to deer, and may be strong enough to keep them away from nearby plants. The smell may also get rid of spiders, moths, fleas, mosquitoes, and other pests in both your garden and home. Though deer won't eat it, lavender is edible for humans, and is an excellent addition to drinks and desserts! You can also use your homegrown lavender to make soaps, dried arrangements, chemical-free cleaning products, and more. Lavender grows in USDA zones 5 to 9, but make sure you choose the correct type for your area.
Peonies
Peonies (Paeonia spp.) are a perennial that need a colder climate for bud formation — USDA zones 3 to 8. They bloom late spring to early summer, and have lovely, year-round green leaves. There are many varieties and colors, but all look excellent in floral arrangements and bouquets. Like lavender and lilac, peonies have a wonderful sweet smell that your human guests will find pleasing, and deer will not. Some peony varieties have only a slight fragrance or none at all, so stick with a more fragrant variety like the anemone peony if you wish to keep deer away.
Allium
Although no flowers are 100% deer resistant, alliums (Allium giganteum), or ornamental onions, are pretty close. As members of the onion family, they contain sulfur compounds deer find unpalatable. Although the ornamental alliums are less pungent than their edible cousins, and may even have a pleasing fragrance, deer will avoid them. In fact, their presence can work as a deer repellent to keep the pests away from other flowers. In addition to their deer-repellent qualities, alliums add variety to the look of any garden, with their tall, brightly colored globes which are hardy in USDA zones 5 to 8.
Irises
Irises (Iris spp.) are a perennial rarely damaged by deer. They come in many varieties, and all contain at least one deer-repelling quality, such as sharp leaves, fuzzy texture, strong fragrance, and bitter taste. Bearded irises (Iris germanica) are particularly repulsive to deer, thanks to their hairy "beard," bad taste, and sword-like leaves. Irises grow well in most areas (USDA zones 3 to 9), and come in a rainbow of colors including lavender, violet, pink, orange, red, yellow, and multicolored.