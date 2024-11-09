The Long-Blooming Vibrant Flower That Deer Won't Bother In The Garden

Deer sightings are often exciting times, especially if you spot one in your own yard. You take pictures to post on social media and yell at family members to look out the window, hoping that nobody will do anything to scare the deer away. All the emotions you felt watching "Bambi" come back to you ... that is, until the deer takes a huge bite out of your daylilies. Suddenly, you are out the door shooing it away so fast that your family will think you've had a breakdown. Nobody wants a deer ruining their garden and all their hard work, after all. Unfortunately, many beautiful and delicious plants happen to be ones that deer like to munch.

Deer can go from fairytale creatures to rotten pests the moment they start eating your beautiful garden and landscaping. However, it is possible to enjoy both deer and flowers in your yard. A great solution is to plant a deer-resistant perennial like Bidens ferulifolia, an easy-to-grow vibrant flower that comes in colors like bright yellow, orange, red, pink, and white. Also known as Apache beggarticks, this flower is a Mexico native that has long-lasting blooms throughout the warm seasons. And unlike other colorful flowers such as azaleas, impatiens, hydrangeas, roses, and rhododendrons, deer probably won't want to touch it.