The Long-Blooming Vibrant Flower That Deer Won't Bother In The Garden
Deer sightings are often exciting times, especially if you spot one in your own yard. You take pictures to post on social media and yell at family members to look out the window, hoping that nobody will do anything to scare the deer away. All the emotions you felt watching "Bambi" come back to you ... that is, until the deer takes a huge bite out of your daylilies. Suddenly, you are out the door shooing it away so fast that your family will think you've had a breakdown. Nobody wants a deer ruining their garden and all their hard work, after all. Unfortunately, many beautiful and delicious plants happen to be ones that deer like to munch.
Deer can go from fairytale creatures to rotten pests the moment they start eating your beautiful garden and landscaping. However, it is possible to enjoy both deer and flowers in your yard. A great solution is to plant a deer-resistant perennial like Bidens ferulifolia, an easy-to-grow vibrant flower that comes in colors like bright yellow, orange, red, pink, and white. Also known as Apache beggarticks, this flower is a Mexico native that has long-lasting blooms throughout the warm seasons. And unlike other colorful flowers such as azaleas, impatiens, hydrangeas, roses, and rhododendrons, deer probably won't want to touch it.
How to grow Apache beggarticks
Apache beggarticks is an evergreen perennial, with almost year-round blooms in warm climates, and early summer to late fall blooms in areas with frost. The recommended USDA gardening zones are 8 through 11; otherwise, this plant may need to be grown as an annual. It is popular throughout the southwestern parts of North America, and can tolerate heat, wind, and short droughts. It is extremely versatile, and can be grown successfully in hanging baskets, pots, planter boxes, beds, or even as a groundcover plant around your yard.
Plant Apache beggarticks in full sun with well-drained soil, about 10 to 15 inches apart. Water once a week and fertilize once a month to maximize blooms. These flowers don't require deadheading, but cutting back or pinching their blooms can help encourage continual blossoms throughout the season. They have a tendency to get leggy (tall stems and few leaves), which is a signal that they aren't getting enough sun.
Once planted, your Apache beggarticks likely won't attract deer or other pests, but will attract beneficial insects to your garden, such as bees and butterflies. Other deer-resistant flowers you can add to your garden include marigold, verbena, snapdragon, monkshood, and peonies.