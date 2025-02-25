Reliable Flowering Ground Covers That Are Perfect For Planting Around Trees

Ground covers are the ultimate team players of landscaping. They're the plants that stay low, spreading out like a mat, covering bare spots in your lawn where soil rudely pokes through. Like, for example, that dirt patch below your tree. If you want a garden that looks effortlessly lush and put together, these little guys are a must.

But not all plants are well suited for living under the shade of a tree or sharing soil and water with its roots. It's those very conditions that make the grass below the tree look kind of bare, kind of blah. For the same reasons, some ground covers much prefer full sun to the shade of a tree. Some others, like some evergreen hardy geraniums (Geranium spp.), violets (Viola spp.), or sweet woodruffs (Galium odoratum), can tolerate shade and bring some color to your yard with their delicate flowers.

Ground covers are meant to be low maintenance, meaning you don't have to fuss over them. They help keep weeds at bay, all while staying low to the ground and blending in with the grass. So there's no reason to settle for that patchy mess when you can easily turn the spot below your tree into a vibrant oasis. Here's what you need to know about upgrading your garden and making those tree bases pop.