How To Repel Wolf Spiders Using One Natural Fragrance That Works Like A Charm

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Wolf spiders are arguably some of the most notorious types of arachnids in the U.S., and they are among the common types of spiders lurking in and around homes. Despite their harmless reputation, it can still be disconcerting to find a wolf spider in your home, and you don't want to deal with a larger problem that will likely need the help of professional pest control. (For context, the Clemson Cooperative Extension notes that a wolf spider may produce more than 100 eggs at a time!) A catch-and-release strategy is one way to avoid such issues, but it's also best to prevent these arachnids from entering your home in the first place. You also might understandably want to avoid using harmful pesticides, which don't typically work as preventive measures against spiders anyway. Instead, you might consider the help of cinnamon oil, which is a chemical-free solution that may help repel wolf spiders as part of an integrative management plan.

Cinnamon oil is made from the extracts of the inner bark of cinnamon trees that are dried before processing. While often used for aromatherapy, this oil has also garnered attention for a variety of other uses. One 2025 study in Behavioural Processes Journal confirmed the efficacy of cinnamon oil as a spider deterrent, and hypothesized that it could help keep wolf spiders away from homes when the product is applied around entrances. What's more, such essential oils are not harmful to spiders or the humans that apply them. The exact mechanisms behind this hack are still being studied, but it's possible that wolf spiders might avoid cinnamon oil due to reactions within their legs' sensory organs.