The Popular Scent That Can Keep Unwanted Pests Out Of Your Garage

Cinnamon is a beloved spice. Just a pinch of it can lure hundreds of airport travelers and mall walkers into buying foods with little nutritional value. However, the spicy oils in cinnamon can be an irritant to humans and other animals. That's why people use it as a natural pest control remedy. Making your home smell like cinnamon can invoke a comforting feeling. Wouldn't it be great if you could do the same for your garage — just leave a few cinnamon sticks around to keep unwanted pests out?

Well, it's not that simple: a handful of cinnamon sticks won't do much to repel pests. Still, it's worth trying cinnamon oil to get rid of snakes, ants, mosquitoes, cockroaches, ticks, and other domestic nuisances. Cinnamon oil has many uses — as a fungicide, herbicide, anti-microbial agent, and pesticide — but a Cornell University study emphasizes that the oil needs to be relatively highly concentrated to act as a bug repellent. Moreover, the study found that the oil needs to be sprayed as an airborne vapor.

A 2014 study from the International Journal of Scientific and Research Publications found that to repel ants, the mixture needs to be sprayed directly on the pest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends using the same direct spray method (preferably on the head) to control snakes, in order to disrupt their sense of smell, which they use to track prey. However, it won't work as a preventative method by simply spraying it on your garage surfaces ... and you probably don't want to have direct contact with the snakes. If you have snakes in your garage, contact a professional.