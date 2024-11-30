Here's Why Your Garage Is Always So Cold

From Texas' severe winter storms in 2021 to 100-year low temperatures recorded in Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island in 2023, it's clear that many Americans will have to adapt to colder weather as global climate change takes its toll. The Department of Energy offers best practices on how to build and maintain homes in order to mitigate the impact of cold weather, be it constructing appropriately snow-bearing roofs or having enough insulation and waterproofing to promote thermal resiliency. Even if your overall house is cozy, warm, and temperature-controlled, though, you probably still brace yourself for that morning shock of stumbling into a garage that feels like Antarctica.

Amid all the technological advances of the present day — after all, we live in an age where many of the cars in those freezing garages have remote start and heating capabilities to make sure they're prepared for your arrival — why is it that garages continue to be build without insulation, heating, or anything that might make them more enjoyable to spend time in during the winter? It's not laziness. Rather, it has to do with efficiency and safety.

For one thing, it's typically much more complicated to insulate a garage compared to other rooms. A building's frame and air-sealing features are one of the most important parts of keeping stable indoor temperatures, but large garage doors make it much harder to get an airtight seal — not to mention the concrete flooring which supports your car is adept at absorbing both heat and cold. The safety component, though, is a more surprising aspect.