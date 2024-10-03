Are Electric Space Heaters Really That Deadly? Here's What You Need To Know

Electric space heaters have bad habits. They often pull as much power as a standard residential power outlet can handle, and they heat themselves and nearby objects beyond the point of safety. Because of this, space heaters cause most of the injuries and deaths when a residential fire is caused by heating equipment ... about 1,100 fires and 50 deaths per year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. But like cars and lawn darts, electric space heaters can be used safely, and it's not really that difficult.

Of course, the more your space heater can do to promote safety, the less you'll have to remember to do. Start by buying a heater with a certification from UL, ETL (Intertek), or CSA International. Safety starts with buying the safest equipment and not circumventing those protections. Safety sensors like tip-over switches and overheating sensors go a long way toward making space heaters less dangerous. Heating element guards can prevent burns, and built-in ALCI plugs, while uncommon, can prevent shocks.

Built-in smart technology should make some space heaters safer, but even the simplest device can be made safer by simply following the manufacturer's directions. Though there are occasionally good reasons to do so, don't forget that bypassing an electric heater's safety shutoff is inherently unsafe. And note that the same precautions apply to most electric heaters, including oil-filled space heaters.