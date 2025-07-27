Keep Spiders Out Of The House With 12 Natural Scents They Can't Stand

Although spiders come with a few benefits, like eating other pests, most of us still don't want to see them crawling around our homes. While most of them are harmless, there are still a few species that are venomous and can be dangerous to have around. Plus, they leave behind unsightly webs that give you one more thing you have to clean. However, unless you're dealing with a potentially harmful species, there's no need to kill them. The best way to keep both your home and its four-legged intruders in check is by sending a clear message that they're not welcome. One of the most effective ways to do that? Use their powerful sense of smell to your advantage.

Despite their multiple eyes, these arachnids rely on their other senses to detect other predators and prey around them. They don't use noses to sniff, but instead, their sense of smell can come from sensory organs on their legs. That's why strongly scented plants, oils, and other products can be surprisingly effective at keeping them away. Even small amounts of strong scents can overwhelm a spider's senses, making it more challenging to detect where food is. While natural insecticides and pest-repelling solutions are generally safer around pets and children, it's important to note that some of the options below can be toxic, especially in high amounts. Before trying anything new, double-check with your vet or your child's pediatrician to make sure it's a safe fit for your household.