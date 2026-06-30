Ditch The Pot Rack: A More Creative Way To Hang Pots & Pans From The Ceiling

Storing pans efficiently is an age-old problem. They're bulky and awkward to store in cabinets because they're different sizes. The handles get in the way, and you often have to pull multiple pans out to reach the one you want.

One way to free up cabinet space is to hang your cookware instead, and that solution might lead you to a pot rack — it's the pots and pans storage solution that Martha Stewart recommends. But racks can get expensive when you buy them new, and they're often made of metal, which might not vibe with your kitchen aesthetic. For a cheaper alternative with lots of character, use a thrifted wooden ladder.

We've already covered a more creative way to store pots and pans without the clutter, using a ladder propped against the wall. This project from @deannep3 on TikTok uses a wooden ladder as a replacement for a traditional ceiling-mounted pots and pans rack. You'll hang the ladder horizontally from chains mounted to the ceiling. Instead of taking up wall space that you might need for other storage solutions or decor, this method uses overhead space that would otherwise be open. Thrifting the ladder makes this a cost-effective alternative to a commercially produced pan rack.

To make the rack work, thrift a straight wooden ladder with just two side rails and the rungs between. You don't want a step ladder with an A-frame shape. The length depends on how large you want your rack to be — you can cut it down if needed. And if you can't find a suitable ladder, you can build a simple one using scrap wood to keep the costs low.