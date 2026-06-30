Ditch The Pot Rack: A More Creative Way To Hang Pots & Pans From The Ceiling
Storing pans efficiently is an age-old problem. They're bulky and awkward to store in cabinets because they're different sizes. The handles get in the way, and you often have to pull multiple pans out to reach the one you want.
One way to free up cabinet space is to hang your cookware instead, and that solution might lead you to a pot rack — it's the pots and pans storage solution that Martha Stewart recommends. But racks can get expensive when you buy them new, and they're often made of metal, which might not vibe with your kitchen aesthetic. For a cheaper alternative with lots of character, use a thrifted wooden ladder.
We've already covered a more creative way to store pots and pans without the clutter, using a ladder propped against the wall. This project from @deannep3 on TikTok uses a wooden ladder as a replacement for a traditional ceiling-mounted pots and pans rack. You'll hang the ladder horizontally from chains mounted to the ceiling. Instead of taking up wall space that you might need for other storage solutions or decor, this method uses overhead space that would otherwise be open. Thrifting the ladder makes this a cost-effective alternative to a commercially produced pan rack.
To make the rack work, thrift a straight wooden ladder with just two side rails and the rungs between. You don't want a step ladder with an A-frame shape. The length depends on how large you want your rack to be — you can cut it down if needed. And if you can't find a suitable ladder, you can build a simple one using scrap wood to keep the costs low.
Hang pots and pans from a ladder for character
Since the ladder will hold heavy pots and pans, it needs to be sturdy. Make necessary repairs or reinforcements to get the ladder in shape. Use caution if it has old paint on it — lead paint wasn't banned on the federal level until 1978, so older ladders could have hazardous paint. Even if the paint doesn't contain lead, if it's peeling, get rid of it before using the ladder as a pan rack. Painting or staining the ladder once it's free of loose paint gives it a refresh.
@deannep3
Just do it!! #youdoyou #KitchenHacks #LadderPotRack #BasketHolder #KitchenDecor #VintageDecor #kitchenstyle
Add large screw eyes near the four corners of the ladder. If you have a longer ladder, you may need to add extra support chains along the length. Connect a piece of heavy-duty chain between the two screw eyes on each end of the ladder to make the hangers. The length of the chain depends on the height of your ceiling and where you want the ladder to hang. Anchor ceiling hooks into the ceiling joists to make sure they're secure. Loop the chains over the ceiling hooks so the ladder hangs level.
To hang your pots and other kitchen essentials, slip decorative S hooks over the ladder rungs or side rails. Or, screw hooks into the wood if you want them to stay in one spot. The top of the ladder can be used to store larger, flat options by laying them across the rungs, or decorate the display with imitation plants on top. You can also decorate with fairy lights by wrapping them around the ladder.