DIYer Reveals How She Turns Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into Stunning July 4th Decor

While Bethany opted for a blue noodle, red or white could also work. Sure, it will be covered in faux flowers. But you still want something that stays on theme in case a bit of it shows through. First, fold the pool noodle in half, then start arranging the wine glasses. Place each one where you'd like it to sit and use zip ties to secure the noodle together on either side of the stem.

Next comes the fun part: covering the whole thing in faux flowers! To create varying degrees of height and ensure optimum coverage, use a combination of methods to secure the flowers. Sticking the plastic stems into the noodle as if it's floral foam is a good option, as well as utilizing hot glue or super glue to secure flowers directly to the noodle. To finish it off, fill the glasses with water and add a floating tealight candle.

There are plenty of ways you can make this DIY your own, too. If you're repurposing old wine glasses, you might whip out your artistic skills and paint them with some patriotic stars and stripes, or a sweet floral print with the holiday's colors. You could switch the wine glasses out altogether, opting instead for thrifted candle stands. For this iteration, pillar candles can be used for a more rustic look. Or, if you're planning on displaying outside, opt for citronella candles to keep bugs at bay.