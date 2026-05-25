DIYer Transforms Pool Noodles Into High-End Table Decor On A Dollar Tree Budget

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If there's a special occasion on the horizon, there's no need to splurge on high-end decor to dress up your space. There are plenty of dollar store art projects to do on a budget, and you can easily turn mundane Dollar Tree items into gorgeous centerpieces for any room. Instagrammer littlepettittpad posted a tutorial for making centerpieces from random objects and common household tools. The finished design is an upright floral candle holder that accentuates shelves, mantles, dressers, and tables. Each handmade piece can serve as a gorgeous statement for events, but is also pretty enough to leave out as everyday decor, making this a farmhouse DIY idea you'll want to tackle stat.

Before beginning this project, stop by a local Dollar Tree for cable ties, a green pool noodle, a white foam block, and an LED pillar candle. Check out the floral section and pick out several arrangements of artificial leaves and flowers. In all, these items should stay under $20.

In addition to those things, you'll need a wreath hoop, such as the Leczivoen Metal Floral Hoop Wreath, Morofme Natural Tree Bark Pieces, and a light brown spray paint. No special tools are needed for this project, aside from scissors, a box cutter, and a low-heat hot glue gun. The best part about this idea is that you can use the same supplies from other affordable, high-end DIYS, such as the Dollar Tree pool noodle idea for countertop decor.