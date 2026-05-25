DIYer Transforms Pool Noodles Into High-End Table Decor On A Dollar Tree Budget
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If there's a special occasion on the horizon, there's no need to splurge on high-end decor to dress up your space. There are plenty of dollar store art projects to do on a budget, and you can easily turn mundane Dollar Tree items into gorgeous centerpieces for any room. Instagrammer littlepettittpad posted a tutorial for making centerpieces from random objects and common household tools. The finished design is an upright floral candle holder that accentuates shelves, mantles, dressers, and tables. Each handmade piece can serve as a gorgeous statement for events, but is also pretty enough to leave out as everyday decor, making this a farmhouse DIY idea you'll want to tackle stat.
Before beginning this project, stop by a local Dollar Tree for cable ties, a green pool noodle, a white foam block, and an LED pillar candle. Check out the floral section and pick out several arrangements of artificial leaves and flowers. In all, these items should stay under $20.
In addition to those things, you'll need a wreath hoop, such as the Leczivoen Metal Floral Hoop Wreath, Morofme Natural Tree Bark Pieces, and a light brown spray paint. No special tools are needed for this project, aside from scissors, a box cutter, and a low-heat hot glue gun. The best part about this idea is that you can use the same supplies from other affordable, high-end DIYS, such as the Dollar Tree pool noodle idea for countertop decor.
The steps to DIY a high-end dollar store centerpiece
Start the project by slicing a green pool noodle into two short sections with a box cutter. One section should be about half the size of the other. Cut a vertical line down the noodles, leaving a thin slit that can be fitted over the hoop wire. Tuck the noodles onto opposite sides of the hoop and secure them in place with the cable ties. Don't worry about the cable ties' color; they'll be hidden by the foliage. However, you should snip the ends to keep them from becoming an eyesore in the finished project. Stick the Dollar Tree foliage into the foam, covering it completely but leaving the hoop wire exposed.
Once the hoop section of the centerpiece is complete, move on to the base. To make a tree stump bottom like littlepettittpad's project base, start by shaping and spray-painting the foam block to be more log-like. Spray paint from about 18 inches away and do multiple light coats to properly cover the foam before hot-gluing the wood pieces around the outside. Once the paint dries, stick the half-covered floral wreath hoop into the top, and balance an LED candle on top.
This finished centerpiece is a great way to illuminate farmhouse and rustic-style interiors with ambient lighting and a natural vibe. It can also be used to add a nature theme to homes with alternative styles for special events and gatherings. Keep in mind that it isn't well-balanced, so you may want to keep it out of high-traffic areas like coffee tables and dining areas. Since the finished project is unstable and the foliage is flammable, use only LED candles.