Costco's Best Fourth Of July Party Hosting Essentials For Easy Entertaining

When your guest list is longer than the Declaration of Independence, planning a Fourth of July party can start to feel stressful. Gathering in the backyard for a cookout may prevent you from that bizarre pre-company urge to deep clean your baseboards, but it does create a whole new set of problems. How much excitement can you whip up without resulting in a firework-related injury? Who will comfort the dogs while said fireworks are exploding in the backyard? Will the kids not-so-helpfully use their squirt guns when your mother-in-law starts complaining of heat stroke? While Costco may not have solutions to all of these mishaps, you'll still find plenty of practical options to make your party more fun for your guests and easier for you. From spacious coolers to sun-blocking shades, the retailer sells five party hosting essentials for easy entertaining that are worth checking out.

It goes without saying that hitting up your local Costco is often a smart move when it comes to stocking up on party food and drinks. According to a Consumer Reports comparison of the national average, the membership club's pricing is 21.4% cheaper than Walmart. In fact, its pricing is lower than every other retailer in the report! When you're hosting on a budget, those savings can seriously help with the stress. You'll find deals on big purchases like Costco's July outdoor furniture finds, but they also extend to party must-haves like paper goods, spacious pop-up tables, and functional outdoor decor that doesn't take much time to set up and enjoy. To find Costco's best Fourth of July essentials, we went straight to the reviews. Everything on our list had at least 100 five-star ratings from customers who specifically reported using these products to punch up their parties.