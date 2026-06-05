Costco's Exciting Fourth Of July Deals: 5 Best Outdoor Furniture Finds For Hosting

Summer is the perfect time for hosting pool parties, backyard barbecues, and firework displays for the Fourth of July. There's more to making sure your guests have a good time than planning a perfect menu and setting up those cute items you need to safely host all your summer celebrations. Having enough places for everyone to sit is the key to making your gatherings enjoyable and relaxing. If you're short on seating, Costco's Fourth of July deals could solve your porch or patio predicament. Whether you need a sprawling sectional or space-saving setup, the warehouse club is currently offering great deals on some outdoor furniture picks that thousands of customers love.

While it may not make sense for every home, the Costco Direct program is one promotion you can take advantage of right now. Available for online exclusives that ship to the same address, you'll save between $100 and $400, depending on how many items you purchase. Valid through July 25, 2026, it's good news for anyone who needs multiple outdoor furniture products. Of course, since that isn't practical for every yard (or budget!), there are also Fourth of July deals that are simply discounted off the normal price. Along with digging into the outdoor furniture deals themselves, we also considered customer feedback. Every item in our roundup has received at least 100 five-star reviews.