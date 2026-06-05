Costco's Exciting Fourth Of July Deals: 5 Best Outdoor Furniture Finds For Hosting
Summer is the perfect time for hosting pool parties, backyard barbecues, and firework displays for the Fourth of July. There's more to making sure your guests have a good time than planning a perfect menu and setting up those cute items you need to safely host all your summer celebrations. Having enough places for everyone to sit is the key to making your gatherings enjoyable and relaxing. If you're short on seating, Costco's Fourth of July deals could solve your porch or patio predicament. Whether you need a sprawling sectional or space-saving setup, the warehouse club is currently offering great deals on some outdoor furniture picks that thousands of customers love.
While it may not make sense for every home, the Costco Direct program is one promotion you can take advantage of right now. Available for online exclusives that ship to the same address, you'll save between $100 and $400, depending on how many items you purchase. Valid through July 25, 2026, it's good news for anyone who needs multiple outdoor furniture products. Of course, since that isn't practical for every yard (or budget!), there are also Fourth of July deals that are simply discounted off the normal price. Along with digging into the outdoor furniture deals themselves, we also considered customer feedback. Every item in our roundup has received at least 100 five-star reviews.
SunVilla Abington 4-piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set
You might be tempted to head to a local discount chain to pick up a few cheap plastic chairs before throwing a party. However, they won't last as long or offer the same level of comfort as investment-quality pieces like the SunVilla Abington Outdoor Patio Seating Set. A Costco Direct find priced at $1,780, the four-piece set includes two swivel rocker lounge chairs, a cushioned three-seater sofa, and a stone top coffee table. The frames are made of matte black aluminum, which contrasts with the silver gray cushions that are covered in stain-, mildew-, and fade-resistant Sunbrella fabric. A polyester protective cover rounds out the set. If you do experience durability issues, your purchase would be covered by Costco's risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee return policy.
Nearly 500 members have given the SunVilla set a five-star rating, representing the vast majority of reviews. "This set could not be more perfect! High quality all around and looks so good! It is comfortable as well as functional," wrote one satisfied user. "We are so pleased with this furniture! It's really nice looking, well assembled and comfortable ... A great set at a good price," said another. Several people mentioned that the cushions are very firm, and a few experienced quality issues. However, overall reports suggest that this is one of those patio sets that will have you lounging all summer long.
Polywood Portside Outdoor Patio Set
Creating a backyard oasis that works for hosting can be a serious challenge when you're trying to add seating to a tiny terrace or balcony. Costco's Polywood Portside 3-piece Outdoor Patio Set is designed for when you need all-weather furniture with a smaller footprint. Available in white, gray, black, or teak colors, the set consists of two counter-height shellback chairs with contoured seats and a slim connecting table. Normally priced at $700, the set is currently on sale through June 30, 2026, for $569.
Unlike wood patio furniture that can require time-consuming, annual maintenance, the Polywood set is made using recycled plastic. The material is designed to be durable even when constantly exposed to bright sunlight, bad weather, and barbecue spills. This Fourth of July deal is also made in the USA, and the company offers free shipping, another savings feature.
Although a few Costco customers experienced shipping hassles and quality control issues that made assembly difficult, hundreds raved about their new sets. The size, durability, and practicality get especially high marks. So does the ease-of-use for older users who want to comfortably relax outside without sinking into deep chairs that are hard to get out of. "The table between is big enough for a little charcuterie and some drinks, or dinner plates and drinks. Because the table is between, not in front, it's not too deep to be comfortable for the narrow spot of our pool deck, yet doesn't feel small. We get compliments on it all the time, too," wrote one happy reviewer.
Thomasville Dillard 3-piece Convertible Outdoor Patio Sectional
When you're grilling for a crowd, tables are a must. But if you want to host an outdoor movie night or sprawl out to stargaze, there's a Costco Direct find that's more spacious. Made from rust-resistant aluminum covered with an all-weather wicker, the Thomasville Dillard Convertible Outdoor Sectional has an L-shaped design measuring nearly 120-by-95 inches. The $2,599 set includes a loveseat, corner chair, and convertible sofa with a pop-out mechanism that converts it into a full lounger. Since the seat depth reaches 50 inches, and the overall weight is over 300 pounds, this sectional is best for large patios or sturdy decks. When you head in for the night (or the season), the included weather-resistant cover protects both the frame and Sunbrella fabric cushions.
Over 100 Costco members have given the sectional a five-star rating, describing it as spacious, attractive, and pet-friendly. "I purchased this last summer, and we have absolutely loved it! It is super comfy, with thick, durable cushions that stay in place well ... We spent MANY hours lounging last summer, and it still looks brand new! Highly recommend!!," reported one satisfied person. Delivery experiences ranged widely, and a few people experienced staining issues with their cushions. But overall, this convertible sectional is a strong contender, especially if you pair it with other Costco Direct items to take advantage of the additional savings.
Grand Leisure Brandemore 4-piece Fire Outdoor Patio Seating Set
Firepits are major crowd pleasers, but wood-burning ones can be both time-consuming and high-maintenance. According to hundreds of customers who gave it a five-star rating, relaxing is a lot easier with the slat-top gas fire table in Costco's Grand Leisure Brandemore 4-piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set. Although it's the most expensive outdoor furniture find for hosting on our list, the rust-resistant aluminum and hand-woven all-weather wicker set is currently $500 off until June 30, 2026.
The $2,999 promo price includes a stationary three-seat sofa, two glide and swivel club chairs. The set also features a rectangular fire table with a hand-brushed, powder-coated finish. You'll need to supply your own propane tank, which hides underneath the table. It fuels a 55,000 BTU fire that glows through the included 22 pounds of amber-colored fire glass.
A few dozen customers left one- and two-star reviews describing delivery nightmares and quality control issues. And a few satisfied ones even wished the seating wasn't so low, but the vast majority were thrilled with their purchase, even when problems arose. "The swivel and glide chairs are the best, not only for the comfort but for taller people ... The fire pit works beautifully, and the slide-out tank holder is a huge plus ... There was an issue with the sofa having a bend in the frame, and they are replacing it. EVERYONE I spoke to was kind and bent over backward to be accommodating," reported one Costco customer who said they paid the membership fee just to order the set.
Sirio Colonial 7-piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
No list of outdoor furniture for hosting would be complete without a spot for serving meals al fresco. Whether your guests will be enjoying brunch or barbecue, the Sirio Colonia Outdoor Patio Dining Set provides space to present your spread. The seven-piece collection is a Costco Direct find that retails for $999. Along with a slatted faux wood top dining table, the set includes six stackable armchairs with rust-resistant aluminum frames and Sunbrella fabric-covered cushions. The table has a central opening for an umbrella pole, just in case you want to place the outdoor dining set in a sunny spot.
This is another Costco Fourth of July deal that has received way more positive reviews than negative ones. Unlike others on our list, unhappy members weren't reporting shipping issues. Instead, durability was a concern. A few people reported that cold and wet weather damaged the finish, causing bowing and bubbling. However, over 200 reviewers gave the set a five-star rating, raving about the sturdy construction, simple assembly, and comfortable seating. "We bought this patio set in gray and have gotten many compliments ... It's definitely built to last and looks and feels like a very high-end set," raved one customer.