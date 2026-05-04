Don't Throw Out Old Wine Glasses: 13 Genius Ways To Reuse Them Around Your Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's natural for wine glasses to get stained after years of use. They might even start chipping over their lifetime. If you have a cabinet or a few shelves filled with wine glasses you'll no longer use for drinking, take a step back and think of ways you can repurpose them. For instance, you can turn them into fancy containers for your succulent cuttings or flowers. Or, they can serve as a base for a variety of DIY projects.

But before you start repurposing them, ensure you give them a quick rinse, especially if they've been gathering dust for years. And if you don't have wine glasses to spare, buy cheap ones from Dollar Tree, or visit your local thrift store to score an incomplete set at a great price. You can even try out estate or garage sales to find glasses. Then, get creative and give them a new life.