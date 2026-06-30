Not Coffee Grounds Or Teabags: This Kitchen Scrap Makes A Budget-Friendly Wood Stain

If you've got coffee grounds laying around, did you know that you can reuse them as a genius DIY wood stain to give your next project a rich color? Even tea can be used to bring character and color to wood. However, they aren't the only kitchen scraps you can use to create a natural, budget-friendly wood stain: You can use onion skins, too.

Wood stains are coatings that absorb into the wood, changing the color and protecting it from moisture while also highlighting the beauty of the natural grain. Stains can be based on multiple platforms, including oils, water, solvents, or gels. When it comes to onion skins, this will be a water-based stain. Onion skins are a common kitchen byproduct used to make dyes for wool and other fabrics. This same dye can be used on wood products. Skins from yellow onions tend to give gold or orange colors, while red onions yield brown, pink, and even green.

The benefit of using onions skins for wood stain is that it is also budget friendly. A gallon of commercial wood stain can cost upwards of $40 to $80, if not more, while you can often find a pound of onions for just a few dollars. By this math, you can buy upwards of 10 or 20 pounds of onions with the money you'd spend on a single gallon of stain. Plus, onion skins are a recycled product that you can be composted for use as organic fertilizer for your garden.