The Natural Fertilizer Your Garden Needs Is Already In The Kitchen

You may already be a pro at home composting your kitchen scraps, and you likely know that the soil created from the breakdown of discarded stems and peels is great for your garden. Next time you're about to toss your onion skins into your compost, however, consider making them into a powerful and nutritious liquid fertilizer for your plants. The skin of the humble onion is packed with nitrogen, magnesium, phosphorus, and other nutrients that plants need to grow strong, and the dry peels also contain a healthy amount of quercetin, which enhances plant growth. Onion peels also have antibacterial and antiviral properties that can help plants resist disease.

Social media is full of gardener testimonials about the positive effects that "onion tea" or "onion juice" had on their plants — from being a helpful fertilizer for growing tomatoes and cucumbers to bringing house plants back to life. One Facebook commenter said that his dying hibiscus began flowering again after adding onion peel liquid fertilizer once a week for a month. These benefits aren't just anecdotal, either. A study published by the American Society for Horticultural Science found that onion scrap-based fertilizers improved root growth on bok choy, lettuce and radish. Another study, published in the International Journal of Science & Engineering Development Research, demonstrated the growth and disease-resistance benefits of onion peel water on several types of flowering plants.