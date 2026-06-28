Use Old Milk Jugs To Create Gorgeous Countertop Decor On A Budget

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Although milk jugs are made of recyclable plastic, the majority of them unfortunately end up in landfills. Don't toss your old milk jugs when there are far better uses for them than lying in a garbage pile for the next few hundred years. There are many smart ways to reuse milk jugs around your home, giving them a second life while enhancing your house's interior. The TikToker @artful.zara completely transformed an old milk jug into an unrecognizable, gorgeous piece of countertop decor. This beautiful idea is sure to stop you from tossing empty milk jugs.

In this DIY, a milk jug is cut up into many small pieces that are reassembled together to form a stylish lotus-style flower. The original creator also adds color and a miniature light to make it into a one-of-a-kind countertop light fixture. It requires minimal supplies, making it a super budget-friendly project that adds a decorative touch and functionality to your space.

The flower can stand alone, or you can add it to a collection of other milk jug flower lights. It'll befit any room with a boho or chic theme. If using an LED electronic candle that's designed for water-resistance, you can even style the design in outdoor spaces. Overall, this is a great alternative plastic jug upcycle that breaks away from the usual DIYs that transform milk jugs into budget-friendly greenhouses and hanging planters.