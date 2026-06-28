Use Old Milk Jugs To Create Gorgeous Countertop Decor On A Budget
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Although milk jugs are made of recyclable plastic, the majority of them unfortunately end up in landfills. Don't toss your old milk jugs when there are far better uses for them than lying in a garbage pile for the next few hundred years. There are many smart ways to reuse milk jugs around your home, giving them a second life while enhancing your house's interior. The TikToker @artful.zara completely transformed an old milk jug into an unrecognizable, gorgeous piece of countertop decor. This beautiful idea is sure to stop you from tossing empty milk jugs.
In this DIY, a milk jug is cut up into many small pieces that are reassembled together to form a stylish lotus-style flower. The original creator also adds color and a miniature light to make it into a one-of-a-kind countertop light fixture. It requires minimal supplies, making it a super budget-friendly project that adds a decorative touch and functionality to your space.
The flower can stand alone, or you can add it to a collection of other milk jug flower lights. It'll befit any room with a boho or chic theme. If using an LED electronic candle that's designed for water-resistance, you can even style the design in outdoor spaces. Overall, this is a great alternative plastic jug upcycle that breaks away from the usual DIYs that transform milk jugs into budget-friendly greenhouses and hanging planters.
How to make lotus flower lights from old milk jugs
For this repurposing project, you'll need a hobby knife, a hot glue gun, and paint pens, such as the TFive Paint Pens. You'll also need a small, battery-powered LED candle. Don't choose a wired light, as it will interrupt the finished look and make it harder to style. Make sure the chosen candle is suitable for any room, including humid bathrooms and kitchens, as well as outdoor spaces, by picking a candle like the Ivory Outdoor LED Votive Candles. These candles have a cap over the battery pack to keep moisture out. Also, ensure the chosen candle is flameless and uses LED bulbs, which don't give off heat. Breaking these rules will turn the adorable countertop decor into a fire hazard.
The easiest way to go about this project is to outline the flower petal shapes on the milk jug with a permanent marker or paint pen. Cut them with a hobby knife, as scissors don't allow enough finesse and will leave jagged edges. Bend the petals against your finger or the handle of the hobby knife to give them a slightly curved shape. Color in the tips of each petal, leaving the bottom clear for light to get through. The original DIYer sticks a tealight candle in another miniature plastic jug, though you can make this project easier by using an electronic candle that's a few inches taller than a traditional tealight size, such as the previously recommended product. Hot-glue the petals around the outside to make a lotus flower-like shape, making sure not to block the battery switch on the bottom of the candle. Style it on a countertop by itself, with other milk jug flowers, or on a catch tray with other chic decor.