How Long Do Whirlpool Refrigerators Last On Average? What To Expect

There are many factors to consider when purchasing a major appliance like a refrigerator. Some of those factors, such as price, size, and specific features, are straightforward, precise, and easily quantifiable. Yet, the exact lifespan of a refrigerator, which is one of the most important considerations, is harder to pin down. Numerous sources, including the U.S. Department of Energy, estimate that refrigerators last around 12 years on average, but the figure varies based on how a refrigerator is used, its type, and the quality of its parts and design. In essence, the brand name alone is merely one indicator of a refrigerator's lifespan, not the be-all and end-all. With that in mind, you can expect a Whirlpool refrigerator to last 10 to 20 years based on a variety of factors.

Founded in 1911, Whirlpool Corporation has been one of the highest-selling appliance manufacturers in the U.S. for over a century. It's the parent company of several other refrigerator manufacturers, including Maytag, KitchenAid, Amana. The Whirlpool brand is also widely considered reliable and reasonably priced, even if its refrigerators aren't as cutting-edge as those from high-end brands like Sub-Zero and Miele. According to a Consumer Reports survey of the most and least reliable refrigerator brands of 2026, Whirlpool ranked as one of the more trustworthy brands, besting competitors such as KitchenAid and Frigidaire in several categories. The brand also ranked highly in a J.D. Power study of appliance reliability, ranking second in reliability for both side-by-side and French door refrigerators.