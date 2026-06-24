How Long Do Whirlpool Refrigerators Last On Average? What To Expect
There are many factors to consider when purchasing a major appliance like a refrigerator. Some of those factors, such as price, size, and specific features, are straightforward, precise, and easily quantifiable. Yet, the exact lifespan of a refrigerator, which is one of the most important considerations, is harder to pin down. Numerous sources, including the U.S. Department of Energy, estimate that refrigerators last around 12 years on average, but the figure varies based on how a refrigerator is used, its type, and the quality of its parts and design. In essence, the brand name alone is merely one indicator of a refrigerator's lifespan, not the be-all and end-all. With that in mind, you can expect a Whirlpool refrigerator to last 10 to 20 years based on a variety of factors.
Founded in 1911, Whirlpool Corporation has been one of the highest-selling appliance manufacturers in the U.S. for over a century. It's the parent company of several other refrigerator manufacturers, including Maytag, KitchenAid, Amana. The Whirlpool brand is also widely considered reliable and reasonably priced, even if its refrigerators aren't as cutting-edge as those from high-end brands like Sub-Zero and Miele. According to a Consumer Reports survey of the most and least reliable refrigerator brands of 2026, Whirlpool ranked as one of the more trustworthy brands, besting competitors such as KitchenAid and Frigidaire in several categories. The brand also ranked highly in a J.D. Power study of appliance reliability, ranking second in reliability for both side-by-side and French door refrigerators.
The biggest factors in the lifespan of a Whirlpool refrigerator
Whirlpool refrigerators have developed a reputation as solid value-for-money options. One reason why, aside from competitive pricing, is the brand's expansive service coverage. Whirlpool outperforms many manufacturers when it comes to the availability of replacement parts and access to service within the U.S., even in more rural parts of the country. Better access to repairs can facilitate a longer lifespan for a refrigerator, which explains why Whirlpool is also one of the best refrigerator brands for customer satisfaction.
It's also worth keeping in mind that the style of refrigerator you buy can affect longevity just as much as the brand you buy. Side-by-side refrigerators tend to have shorter lifespans, partially because they have so many components that can break. Top-freezer and bottom-freezer offer the longest average lifespans, while the lifespan of a French door refrigerator usually falls in the middle. Whirlpool sells refrigerators in each of these styles, so you have multiple options if this is the brand you've set your eyes on.
If you've had a Whirlpool refrigerator for years but are wondering if it's time to replace it, there are some universal signs that a refrigerator is going bad. These include motors that have either stopped working or are constantly running, increased utility bills, visibly frayed wires, and consistently spoiled food. Every refrigerator must be replaced at some point, some sooner than others. While that timeline isn't set in stone, Whirlpool refrigerators typically fare well.