What's The Average Lifespan Of A French-Door Refrigerator?
When you're looking to purchase a new appliance, you'll want to ensure that it lasts for a long time. French-door fridges are typically spacious options with sleek designs, but can be very expensive. After looking at their steep price tags, you might find yourself wondering how many years a refrigerator lasts, specifically these fancy French-door options. Online, many appliance blogs claim that French-door refrigerators last approximately 10 to 15 years, touting that this type may work for a little longer than other styles. A few appliance companies even suggest that these refrigerators are good for up to 20 years, though this could be a stretch. While not specific to French-door models, the United States Department of Energy states that refrigerators in general work for about 12 years.
Like all appliances, the lifespan of your refrigerator will vary depending on a multitude of factors. The brand, as well as the specific model, will impact its longevity. Though fridges may be designed to last for years on end, unreliable brands could cause you to replace your appliance sooner. Not all appliances are made the same, and it's important to do research and determine which models to shop for and which French-door refrigerator brands you'll want to avoid. On the other hand, proper upkeep and maintenance could also help make your refrigerator last longer, getting you more bang for your buck.
Tips to improve your French-door refrigerator's lifespan
Appliances won't last forever, but using your fridge properly and taking care of it will help your French-door model to last as long as possible. Check the user manual that comes with your refrigerator to learn the specific care tips for your appliance. Consider the temperature you're maintaining within the fridge as well as how items are packed inside. When fridges become overloaded, the cold air can't circulate as easily, forcing the appliance to run more. Additionally, having your fridge too cold could contribute to extra stress on the appliance.
Maintaining the different components of a refrigerator will also impact its lifespan. The condenser coils in the back of the fridge can become dusty, causing strain on the appliance. Vacuum them off regularly to keep your fridge running well. Ensure that the rubber gaskets around the door are clean and sealing correctly to keep the cold air in.
Though these tips apply to most refrigerators, they'll help your French-door model as well. It's also vital to pick a model that's built to last. Tons of popular appliance brands, including GE, LG, Whirlpool, and Bosch, have French-door models that receive high marks for reliability. The French-door refrigerator brand that's best for your needs will depend on your budget and the features that are important to you. Research the reliability of specific models and read reviews to find one more likely to have a long lifetime.