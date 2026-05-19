What's The Average Lifespan Of A French-Door Refrigerator?

When you're looking to purchase a new appliance, you'll want to ensure that it lasts for a long time. French-door fridges are typically spacious options with sleek designs, but can be very expensive. After looking at their steep price tags, you might find yourself wondering how many years a refrigerator lasts, specifically these fancy French-door options. Online, many appliance blogs claim that French-door refrigerators last approximately 10 to 15 years, touting that this type may work for a little longer than other styles. A few appliance companies even suggest that these refrigerators are good for up to 20 years, though this could be a stretch. While not specific to French-door models, the United States Department of Energy states that refrigerators in general work for about 12 years.

Like all appliances, the lifespan of your refrigerator will vary depending on a multitude of factors. The brand, as well as the specific model, will impact its longevity. Though fridges may be designed to last for years on end, unreliable brands could cause you to replace your appliance sooner. Not all appliances are made the same, and it's important to do research and determine which models to shop for and which French-door refrigerator brands you'll want to avoid. On the other hand, proper upkeep and maintenance could also help make your refrigerator last longer, getting you more bang for your buck.