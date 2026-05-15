Not LG, Not GE: Consumer Reports Says This French-Door Refrigerator Brand Is Best

Searching for and buying a new appliance can be frustrating and stressful, especially when you're looking through a pricier category like French-door refrigerators. With essential machines like these that work non-stop, you'll definitely want to weigh the best refrigerator brands to consider for an appliance you can rely on for years to come. Thankfully, Consumer Reports (CR) has tested many refrigerators and discussed the top options for French-door fridges this year in their Best Refrigerator Brands of 2026 ranking. Though LG and GE are some of the most sought-after names for these appliances, CR highlighted Bosch as a top option by selecting the Bosch B36CD52SNS, part of the brand's 500 Series, as one of the better French-door fridges this year.

The Bosch B36CD52SNS, which retails for $3,700, is an Energy Star-certified stainless steel appliance. This fridge measures about 36 inches wide and 29 inches deep, making it a fairly spacious refrigerator, and has an ice and water dispenser on the door. Though this Bosch model was ranked as the top French-door fridge in CR's ranking, LG and GE were not far behind in CR's brand rankings. Both the GE and LG models rated just one point below Bosch in overall score, making it a close competition among arguably three of the best home appliance brands. Meanwhile, another model, the lower-priced B36FD31ENS (retailing at $2,300), earned the highest overall score in the "34-inch and wider" category, edging out names like Whirlpool and GE to cement Bosch's status as one of CR's most highly rated French-door fridge brands.