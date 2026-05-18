Consumer Reports Names Popular French-Door Refrigerator Brands You'll Want To Avoid

Although you depend on your home's refrigerator to keep fresh food fresh and cool, the truth is that most fridges aren't that dependable. Consumer Reports found that nearly half of all refrigerators purchased over the past 11 years had some sort of problem, including trouble with the ice maker or a broken compressor.

Among those with the most reported problems were Samsung's French door refrigerators. In 2022, the Consumer Product Safety Commission investigated the brand following numerous complaints about its fridges' temperature regulation and ice maker functioning. To keep food appropriately cool and safe to eat, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that refrigerators must be kept at a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or cooler. Temperatures above 40 degrees can lead to spoiled food and foodborne illness.

Samsung has had a few years to improve the functioning of its refrigerators, but, per the survey results, the brand still misses the mark regarding reliability and owner satisfaction. French door models from Kenmore and Electrolux both scored lower than Samsung for reliability and owner satisfaction. If you have your heart set on a French door style refrigerator, you're better off choosing a brand with a higher customer satisfaction ranking. Another option, if reliability is the most important feature for you, is to skip the French door style entirely and opt for a top-freezer style fridge instead. While Samsung scores low for its French door fridges, it's among the top-ranked for top-freezer styles.