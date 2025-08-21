Downsides That Might Change Your Mind About Buying A Side-By-Side Refrigerator

When you are deciding on a new fridge, you won't just want to research the best refrigerator brands, but also features and styles to choose the right option for your space. Besides just cost, aesthetics, and size, you also want to make sure that the fridge is functional for your space. This can mean a few different things, but one consideration is often reducing the frequency that you have to bend over, which leads many people to choose a side-by-side model as it allows you to keep your most used cooled and frozen items at a reasonable height since each side functions as either fridge or freezer from top to bottom.

While there are some benefits to choosing this option, there are also actually a pretty long list of reasons that this popular style could end up being more of a pain than a pro — and why you may wish to forgo the side-by-side model for another one. To help you out, we looked into exactly why the side-by-side design has gained a negative reputation. If you need more information beyond the basic layout and features — like whether you should purchase a smart fridge — that may require some additional reading.