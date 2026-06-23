Forget Traditional Birdbaths — This Amazon Prime Day Deal Doubles As A Feeder & Decor

Like other Amazon birdbath hybrids, the Mumtop glass petal is well-reviewed for its vibrant, whimsical aesthetic, easy-to-install features, and its results. Customers are pleased to see the cardinals and other birds flock to the trinket for a little hydration. Since it's not terribly deep, those who purchased the item often find themselves cleaning the glass dish quite regularly, particularly if they're opting for water over seeds. Although the feeder is sturdy and the three-prong system is easy to install, there have been a few complaints about the fragility of the glass, so make sure you place it in a safe space away from hard pavement.

The biggest complaint also happens to be the smallest (quite literally) — the size. Customers have been disappointed with how short the feeder seems to be, but in actuality, it's what the birds prefer. Since they are more likely to gravitate towards a natural watering source that's close to the ground, they may opt for a feeder or bath on the lower side. With that in mind, make sure to keep your Amazon Prime Day deal close to a shady area so the birds have a respite from the summer sun. And if there's a moving water source nearby, like a dripper or sprayer, even better, as birds find them irresistible.