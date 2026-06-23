Forget Traditional Birdbaths — This Amazon Prime Day Deal Doubles As A Feeder & Decor
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Sure, your garden might have gorgeous perennials, lush greens, and juicy vegetables prime for picking. But what outdoor space is complete without a few feathered friends? It's time to signal to winged visitors that your oasis is welcoming them, and fortunately, there are plenty of bird-attracting features available to help. For Amazon Prime Day, the site is offering a deal on a hybrid bird bath, feeder, and decor statement all rolled into one. Reviewers note that it's an attractive piece that adds color and a unique look.
The Mumtop's glass bird feeder is 16% off during the retailer's promotion, which runs from June 23 to June 26. Available in blue and red (both about $22), the handmade petal-shaped bird bath bowl sits just shy of 12 inches wide, is about 26 inches high, and the stake is made of rust-proof steel. Although the item works as both a feeder and a water source, there are a few things worth noting as you start creating your bird-friendly garden.
How to make this Amazon Prime Day deal work in your garden
Like other Amazon birdbath hybrids, the Mumtop glass petal is well-reviewed for its vibrant, whimsical aesthetic, easy-to-install features, and its results. Customers are pleased to see the cardinals and other birds flock to the trinket for a little hydration. Since it's not terribly deep, those who purchased the item often find themselves cleaning the glass dish quite regularly, particularly if they're opting for water over seeds. Although the feeder is sturdy and the three-prong system is easy to install, there have been a few complaints about the fragility of the glass, so make sure you place it in a safe space away from hard pavement.
The biggest complaint also happens to be the smallest (quite literally) — the size. Customers have been disappointed with how short the feeder seems to be, but in actuality, it's what the birds prefer. Since they are more likely to gravitate towards a natural watering source that's close to the ground, they may opt for a feeder or bath on the lower side. With that in mind, make sure to keep your Amazon Prime Day deal close to a shady area so the birds have a respite from the summer sun. And if there's a moving water source nearby, like a dripper or sprayer, even better, as birds find them irresistible.