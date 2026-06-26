Woman Finds A Creative Way To Turn IKEA Lazy Susans Into Stylish Wall Decor
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Tabletop turntables have been a popular but kitschy design in American households for centuries. They're coined under a more casual term, lazy Susans, and are great for both visible and hidden storage in homes. However, instead of using these affordable IKEA items to organize a kitchen or other space, try out other creative ways to put them to use. One innovative idea was shared by bakken.camilla on TikTok. This popular DIYer turned a set of three SNUDDA Lazy Susans into a gorgeous trio of light-up wall art pieces for their chic living room.
This ingenious idea has an upscale look that's almost indistinguishable from scones that often run over $50 elsewhere. The DIY IKEA route is more affordable and doesn't require a wired connection, so there are no unsightly wires hanging out the back. All it takes is the $20 Lazy Susan and a set of battery-powered LED lights to make your own version.
Like the hack that turns Dollar Tree boxes into stylish wall decor, this wall sconce works well to add both ambient light and luxury decor to an empty wall. The wood surface adds a natural, rustic texture that befits many interior design styles, from quirky boho-inspired rooms to minimalist spaces with modern elements. In addition to these qualities, these homemade lights have a curved shape that softens an interior design and helps the overall look flow.
How to craft decorative wall sconces from IKEA's Lazy Susans
Luckily, you can achieve this upscale look with very little effort. Take a SNUDDA Lazy Susan and pair it with a set of adhesive LEDs, such as the Marreal Battery-Operated Light Strip. Wrap the LED strip lights around the rotating mechanism on the Lazy Susan's bottom, and use double-sided tape to adhere the battery pack to the backside of the tray. After these steps, the light is finished, and all that's left is to hang it. Since the Lazy Susan and battery lights weigh under 4 pounds combined, it's safe to use a damage-free method to hang this stunning, budget-friendly wall decor. A mounting tape like the Scotch-Mount Indoor Double-Sided Tape holds up to 15 pounds. Lay the tape in strips on the rotating mechanism and hang the finished piece on a wall.
There are several ways to style this DIY lazy Susan sconce, and many ways require more than one light. Make a pair of round light sconces and hang them on either side of a large piece of furniture, such as a bed. Or take the original DIYer's route and craft a set of three to stagger in a gallery-style arrangement above hallway decor. You could even hang the piece by itself on a wall behind an armchair or a corner table.
Keep in mind that you can further customize this project if you wish. If the light wood finish on the SNUDDA doesn't match your interior, paint over it or add decoupage. Another option is to hot glue wooden beads around the outside edge to break away from the minimalist look and give it more texture.