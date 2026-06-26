Woman Finds A Creative Way To Turn IKEA Lazy Susans Into Stylish Wall Decor

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Tabletop turntables have been a popular but kitschy design in American households for centuries. They're coined under a more casual term, lazy Susans, and are great for both visible and hidden storage in homes. However, instead of using these affordable IKEA items to organize a kitchen or other space, try out other creative ways to put them to use. One innovative idea was shared by bakken.camilla on TikTok. This popular DIYer turned a set of three SNUDDA Lazy Susans into a gorgeous trio of light-up wall art pieces for their chic living room.

This ingenious idea has an upscale look that's almost indistinguishable from scones that often run over $50 elsewhere. The DIY IKEA route is more affordable and doesn't require a wired connection, so there are no unsightly wires hanging out the back. All it takes is the $20 Lazy Susan and a set of battery-powered LED lights to make your own version.

Like the hack that turns Dollar Tree boxes into stylish wall decor, this wall sconce works well to add both ambient light and luxury decor to an empty wall. The wood surface adds a natural, rustic texture that befits many interior design styles, from quirky boho-inspired rooms to minimalist spaces with modern elements. In addition to these qualities, these homemade lights have a curved shape that softens an interior design and helps the overall look flow.