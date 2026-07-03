Goodbye Clutter: Here's A DIY Solution That Turns Scrap Wood Into Useful Storage

Cutting down on clutter in your home isn't just about sorting through your belongings and getting rid of things you no longer need. It's also about finding a permanent home for small items that have a habit of reappearing on your countertops, side tables, and desk. You don't necessarily need to spend money on organizational products in order to do this. If you have some spare pieces of scrap wood and a couple of other staple tools, you could follow the example of hautehouselove on TikTok and make a handy storage caddy that'll help you store all sorts of miscellaneous objects. This DIY project is very approachable and especially suitable for beginner woodworkers. It simply requires you to cut your scrap wood down to a length that suits you, and then glue, clamp, and nail the pieces together into a rectangular box. Fit dividers into the middle of this box, and you'll have the perfect tool for tidying up just about any space.

For the bottom of the box, you'll need a 1-inch-by-6-inch board. For the sides and the dividers, you can use 1-by-4s instead. In terms of tools and other supplies, you'll need some wood glue, F clamps, corner clamps, and a brad nailer. A tape measure might also be handy. The completed project could be great for organizing your bathroom countertop or the workbench in your garage. The functionality and rustic look of the caddy also make it a smart storage alternative for small kitchens. You could even fill up your caddy with accessories, keys, and mail to make it a space-saving solution for an entryway.