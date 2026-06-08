Not Cabinets, Not Racks: The Space-Saving Solution For Entryway Storage
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Entryways are one of the hardest-working areas in the home, yet they're often one of the smallest. Between shoes, bags, keys, mail, and coats, it doesn't take much for a narrow entryway to feel chaotic. Traditionally, bulky cabinets or storage racks have been the usual solution, but in tight spaces, they can make an area feel even more cluttered. If your small entryway feels too tight to squeeze in any furniture, there's a better alternative that offers storage but a cleaner, minimalist look. Instead of adding furniture pieces, take advantage of empty wall space by installing floating shelves instead.
The size and positioning are the main factors to consider when installing floating shelves for entryway storage. Mount shelves at around table-height so they are easy to access. Since there are so many products out there, as well as the option to make your own, there's no need to settle when it comes to size or design. You can find shallow options for very narrow entryways, or large shelves if you have a bit more room. Long shelves can run the entire length of an entryway wall and look quite architectural. Or you can dot small shelves along a wall for a more eclectic look, or to make the layout work around doorways. For those really tight on space, picture ledges, like the Upsimples Picture Ledge Shelves, are even shallower than most shelves. Narrow, acrylic shelves, like the Lifewit Acrylic Floating Shelves, are another understated option that maintains a bright, airy, and barely-there look.
Floating shelves add useful, unobtrusive entryway storage
Alongside the shelf layout and size, style is the other main factor to consider: your entryway is the first impression of your home, after all. You'll find a wide range of designs available in wood (or wood-like finishes), metal, and other materials. The Urbandi Modern Floating Shelves are a streamlined wood example which will work with most home styles, from rustic to minimalist Scandi or Japandi. Metal shelves, like the Vevor Stainless Steel Shelf, offer a pared-back industrial look. If you truly can't find a shelf you love (and you have some woodworking chops), there are so many DIY wood shelf project ideas you can follow. The most simple is to take a wood piece, which you can cut, stain, and paint to perfectly fit your space, and mount it to the wall using simple brackets.
The main downside of an entryway shelf setup is common amongst all open shelving: Everything is visible and prone to looking cluttered. This can be especially true of front entryway shelving, since it's an area where you place loose items that come and go, like keys, hats, sunglasses, and dog walking accessories. Dedicated organizers, like baskets and bins, can bring order to some of the mess. A valet tray with dividers, like the Baoyun Valet Tray Organizer, is an example of an product you can use to make sure entryway shelves stay tidy.