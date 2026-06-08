Not Cabinets, Not Racks: The Space-Saving Solution For Entryway Storage

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Entryways are one of the hardest-working areas in the home, yet they're often one of the smallest. Between shoes, bags, keys, mail, and coats, it doesn't take much for a narrow entryway to feel chaotic. Traditionally, bulky cabinets or storage racks have been the usual solution, but in tight spaces, they can make an area feel even more cluttered. If your small entryway feels too tight to squeeze in any furniture, there's a better alternative that offers storage but a cleaner, minimalist look. Instead of adding furniture pieces, take advantage of empty wall space by installing floating shelves instead.

The size and positioning are the main factors to consider when installing floating shelves for entryway storage. Mount shelves at around table-height so they are easy to access. Since there are so many products out there, as well as the option to make your own, there's no need to settle when it comes to size or design. You can find shallow options for very narrow entryways, or large shelves if you have a bit more room. Long shelves can run the entire length of an entryway wall and look quite architectural. Or you can dot small shelves along a wall for a more eclectic look, or to make the layout work around doorways. For those really tight on space, picture ledges, like the Upsimples Picture Ledge Shelves, are even shallower than most shelves. Narrow, acrylic shelves, like the Lifewit Acrylic Floating Shelves, are another understated option that maintains a bright, airy, and barely-there look.