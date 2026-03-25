Neither Shelves Nor Baskets: A Smart Storage Alternative Perfect For Small Kitchens
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When you have a tiny kitchen, finding ways to free up a little cabinet, drawer, or counter space can feel impossible. Rather than throwing everything in baskets or adding more shelves, there's a rather simple and inexpensive small kitchen organization idea to maximize tiny spaces. A few reusable mesh bags are all you need to instantly add extra storage to your kitchen. Hanging these fabric bags takes advantage of unused vertical space, preventing clutter inside your cabinets or on your countertop. Plus, the French-style produce bags are super cute, helping to decorate your kitchen as well as organize it.
Because of the fabric mesh design of these bags, they're perfect for holding produce such as oranges, apples, potatoes, and onions. Alternatively, you might turn your storage solution into a convenient spot to stash your snacks. The mesh material allows you to see inside the bags, ensuring you don't forget about your food and let it go to waste. Plastic bags, dish towels, or other bulkier items could also find a home inside your market bags, keeping them conveniently nearby yet out of the way.
This chic kitchen storage solution is incredibly easy to implement as well, and you can hang it in a variety of places to create the perfect storage for your space. You can find a set of two KUNGSFORS Mesh Bags at IKEA for about $8. If you know you'll need more than that, Amazon has a four pack of colorful JM-capricorns Reusable Grocery Bags for $11.
How to create more kitchen storage with reusable mesh bags
Depending on how much storage you need, hanging two or three mesh produce bags could suffice. For people who want even more space, consider hanging several bags in a row or create a column of storage on your kitchen wall. If you're only using a couple fabric totes, try installing individual hooks on your wall. This option allows you to get creative with how you hang your bags, as you could stagger the hooks or keep them in neat horizontal or vertical lines.
One easy way to stash several totes in the same spot is by hanging a small coat rack and using a peg for each bag. You could even implement an over-the-door set of hooks if you need a temporary solution or if you're lacking true wall space. If you have no spare room on your wall, you might drape the bag from the handle of a cabinet. Alternatively, installing hooks onto the bottom of a cupboard allows you to hang the bags in the empty space between your counter and cabinets. This helps you to truly maximize every inch of cabinet space in your kitchen and add a convenient storage spot right below them. Even if you have a larger kitchen, mesh bags can still be a convenient and simple solution to your organizational needs. Hanging a row of bags in your pantry is a super easy way to create more food storage.