Not Cabinets, Not Drawers: A Clever Dollar Tree DIY For Organizing Mail Clutter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're craving organization around the house, a large stack of mail cluttering the countertop isn't necessarily a welcome addition — especially if it includes a bill or two. Regardless, the mailman still shows up, rain or shine, with letters, brochures, and beyond. Instead of overstuffing your study drawer or tucking important papers away in the kitchen cabinet, think outside the box. A laundry room storage essential currently on shelves at Dollar Tree actually makes for a perfect (and cute) solution for organizing the kitchen, entryway, or any place that mail piles up.
The creator behind YouTube channel The Daily DIYer, who proves that simple objects can serve dual purposes, transforms Dollar Tree's Magnetic Dryer Sheet Holder into a neat spot for your papers. The project is clever, wallet friendly (clocking in at $1.25), and completely customizable, depending on how you want your accessory to look. With its magnetic backing, you can hang it on your fridge or any magnetic metal surface, but it also only takes a few Command strips to make the holder hangable on almost any vertical surface. Much like the simple Dollar Tree DIY mail organizer using cutting boards and game blocks, this little craft will save space and get things in order, but it's best reserved for letters, cards, and lightweight mail, not magazines, catalogues, or packages.
Organize mail with a Dollar Tree dryer sheet holder
Taking The Daily DIYer's approach to the craft, you'll need a few things to get started. First things first, select vinyl letter stickers in the font of your choosing to place the word "mail" on the side of the trinket. Print them yourself, or add vinyl letters like Llewyn Letter Stickers. Next, measure the width and height of the holder's interior space, and cut a piece of a foam board to size using a pencil, ruler, and scissors to create a divider for your letters, using tacky glue to keep said foam board in place.
Should you want to get a little craftier with the acrylic box, options abound — just make sure not to cover the magnet on the back. As The Daily DIYer suggests, you can utilize a paint pen to write on the accessory, or you could find a colorful paint to go over the entire surface. Before doing so, give the surface a light sanding and apply a primer to ensure the paint adheres properly. This DIY also presents a clever way to use peel-and-stick wallpaper for something other than the wall. Lastly, why not consider adhering a vibrant fabric with Mod Podge to the box? No matter the route you take, your personalized mail holder will look adorable — even if it's hiding a few bills.