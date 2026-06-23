Not Cabinets, Not Drawers: A Clever Dollar Tree DIY For Organizing Mail Clutter

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If you're craving organization around the house, a large stack of mail cluttering the countertop isn't necessarily a welcome addition — especially if it includes a bill or two. Regardless, the mailman still shows up, rain or shine, with letters, brochures, and beyond. Instead of overstuffing your study drawer or tucking important papers away in the kitchen cabinet, think outside the box. A laundry room storage essential currently on shelves at Dollar Tree actually makes for a perfect (and cute) solution for organizing the kitchen, entryway, or any place that mail piles up.

The creator behind YouTube channel The Daily DIYer, who proves that simple objects can serve dual purposes, transforms Dollar Tree's Magnetic Dryer Sheet Holder into a neat spot for your papers. The project is clever, wallet friendly (clocking in at $1.25), and completely customizable, depending on how you want your accessory to look. With its magnetic backing, you can hang it on your fridge or any magnetic metal surface, but it also only takes a few Command strips to make the holder hangable on almost any vertical surface. Much like the simple Dollar Tree DIY mail organizer using cutting boards and game blocks, this little craft will save space and get things in order, but it's best reserved for letters, cards, and lightweight mail, not magazines, catalogues, or packages.