No More Mail Clutter: Keep Counters Clear With An Easy Dollar Tree DIY Organizer

Many of us are guilty of it. After looking through the mail, you simply toss the stack on a counter to deal with later. The biggest issue is that mail can clutter up a space, turning into an eyesore. One solution is to create an adorable DIY organizer for your mail that can be set on a countertop. In fact, it'd be perfect to place it in your family's drop zone. What makes the idea even better is that it's centered around a Dollar Tree cutting board and chalkboard, which are attached together in the shape of an organizer. That means you can have organization while staying on budget.

The YouTuber from Blessings Craft Therapy shared this clever DIY. Start by picking up one of Dollar Tree's Bamboo Cutting Boards. Then, scoot through the aisles and grab one of their Jot Frameless Chalkboards and a Tumbling Tower Game. If you have old Jenga blocks at home that are no longer being played with, you can skip the game and use one of those instead. You'll also need a drawer handle, a drill, white chalk paint, and hot glue.

On average, approximately 371 million pieces of mail are delivered on a daily basis, according to USPS. How much mail you receive each day depends on your family's situation. The organizer in this project isn't meant to hold bulky magazines, ads, and junk mail. It will require some mail purging in order for it to do its job right, which is to be a storage solution for important things like bills and greeting cards. But, the end result will definitely be worth it.