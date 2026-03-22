No More Mail Clutter: Keep Counters Clear With An Easy Dollar Tree DIY Organizer
Many of us are guilty of it. After looking through the mail, you simply toss the stack on a counter to deal with later. The biggest issue is that mail can clutter up a space, turning into an eyesore. One solution is to create an adorable DIY organizer for your mail that can be set on a countertop. In fact, it'd be perfect to place it in your family's drop zone. What makes the idea even better is that it's centered around a Dollar Tree cutting board and chalkboard, which are attached together in the shape of an organizer. That means you can have organization while staying on budget.
The YouTuber from Blessings Craft Therapy shared this clever DIY. Start by picking up one of Dollar Tree's Bamboo Cutting Boards. Then, scoot through the aisles and grab one of their Jot Frameless Chalkboards and a Tumbling Tower Game. If you have old Jenga blocks at home that are no longer being played with, you can skip the game and use one of those instead. You'll also need a drawer handle, a drill, white chalk paint, and hot glue.
On average, approximately 371 million pieces of mail are delivered on a daily basis, according to USPS. How much mail you receive each day depends on your family's situation. The organizer in this project isn't meant to hold bulky magazines, ads, and junk mail. It will require some mail purging in order for it to do its job right, which is to be a storage solution for important things like bills and greeting cards. But, the end result will definitely be worth it.
A charming mail station that will help you say goodbye to clutter
Begin by laying the cutting board horizontally on a flat surface, then set the chalkboard on top. Place the handle in the middle near the bottom, and mark where its screws line up. That's where you're going to create holes in both of the boards. Punch holes in the chalkboard and utilize a drill for the cutting board. Next, get out your paint and apply a coat to both sides of the wood. After it's completely dry, you can give it a distressed paint finish with black furniture wax and a sanding tool. It's also fine to skip the step.
Glue your game piece to the bottom of the Dollar Tree cutting board, right in between the two holes. You can now start putting everything together. Place the chalkboard on, then push the handle through the holes of both pieces, twisting on its fasteners. You will officially have a lovely mail organizer! What makes this piece extra special is the fact that you're able to write on the chalkboard. Let it be known exactly what it's used for by neatly writing "Mail Station" or "Please set mail here." Or, use it to leave cute messages.
Keep your organizer on the countertop that usually houses your mail. Add a pretty catchall bowl and attach hooks to the wall to help with clutter even more. Go through your mail as soon as you bring it in, setting important items in your organizer, then recycling any leftovers that you can. To reduce junk mail, you could even try contacting companies to get off their mailing lists. Your counter will look so much better.