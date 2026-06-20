87 Vs. 93: Does Higher Octane Gas Help Or Hurt Your Lawn Mower?

What's the difference between a sports car and the lawn mower sitting in your garage? Of course there are many differences, but we'll give you a hint on a key point: One works with either 87 or 93 octane fuel, and one performs best with 93. If you said that the sports car is the one that will work best with high octane fuel, you'd be correct. Your lawn mower, on the other hand, will work if fueled with either low or high octane fuel. However, neither 87 or 93 octane hurt or help your lawn mower get the job done any better.

But what exactly is the difference between 87 and 93 fuel? Well, it all has to do with octane ratings. Simply put, higher octane fuel is more stable than lower octane fuel. This means that 93 fuel will withstand higher internal compression before ignition, making the engine run more smoothly. In the car world, this translates to better engine power and efficiency for high-performance engines. For standard 4-stroke lawn mower engine, and even the less-common 2-stroke engines, which both run on lower compression rates, octane level makes no difference.

While regular 87 is the minimum fuel requirement for most lawn mowers, this doesn't mean you can't use 93 if you feel so inclined. However, unlike in a car, the 93 isn't going to improve the performance, comfort, or fuel efficiency of your lawn mower. It's also not going to store any better either because, even though it's technically more stable, 93 octane usually still contains ethanol, which degrades as it's stored.