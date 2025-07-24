Should You Ever Use Premium Gas In Your Lawn Mower?

But another expensive grade of fuel might help your mower: Ethanol-free gasoline is often regarded as a preferred fuel for the longevity of gas-powered lawn equipment like mowers. And, like premium gas, it's also quite expensive. Service stations reporting prices to E85 Prices at the time of writing sold it for an average of $3.89 per gallon, 85 cents more than the same stations' price for standard 10% ethanol gas.

Ethanol increases octane rating, which your mower doesn't need, and it shortens the shelf life of fuel so that disposing of stale gasoline becomes even more of a struggle. It also tends to corrode parts of your mower's fuel system and will, over time, cause the engine problems like the mower dying while cutting grass or the engine only running briefly when you use starter fluid in the mower carburetor. The most obvious way this corrosion interferes with a small gasoline engine is by clogging its carburetor jets, thereby preventing fuel from being available to the engine. And while some mowers claim to work with gas that is 10 percent ethanol, experts say ethanol will eventually take its toll. Unfortunately, ethanol-free gas might be difficult to find; more than 98% of the gasoline sold in the U.S. contains ethanol. Of the 136 service stations reporting prices to E85 Prices, only 17 reported a price for no-ethanol fuel. Since ethanol undermines the ability of premium gas to last longer in storage, and since ethanol-free fuel is a little cheaper than premium, if you can track down no-ethanol gas, it's probably a good compromise.