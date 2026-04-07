This Is What Happens When You Use Last Season's Gas In Your Lawn Mower

The weather is warm, the sun is shining, and you've rolled your gas-powered lawn mower out of storage to mow the lawn ... but when was the last time you filled up its fuel tank? If you've broken out your mower at the start of spring only to remember it's been sitting with last season's old fuel in its tank, you might want to think twice before powering it up. Running your mower on fuel that's been sitting stagnant for months may not be a good choice for your machine. In fact, last season's old gasoline can lead to issues such as hard starts and poor engine performance.

Old gas that's been sitting in your lawn mower's tank (or any kind of tank or container, if you've been storing gasoline in your garage) is a problem because it breaks down over time. Gasoline starts to break down after about 30 days, so it has a pretty short lifespan. In your car, this isn't usually a problem; in your lawn mower, however, it can impact the engine's performance. And when gas breaks down, it doesn't merely dissipate into thin air. Instead, it gums up, forming a filmy, varnish-like layer of debris on key lawn mower components like the carburetor, fuel lines, and injectors. That residue can prevent your mower's engine from starting, clog the carburetor, and even potentially damage the fuel system, leaving you with a much bigger problem than an empty gas tank.