Ditch Baskets And Bins: Here's A Better Thrift Store Find For Organizing Small Fabrics
From scrap cloth to your collection of vintage handkerchiefs, finding a functional and cute way to store small fabric items is easier when you get a little creative. Baskets and bins are obvious storage solutions — you can fold or roll the linens and tuck them inside. But that hides the beauty of those unique fabrics you've worked so hard to curate. And that's why using a spoon rack is a smarter option.
You've definitely seen these relics — maybe on your parents' or grandparents' wall with their collection of commemorative spoons on display. Or, more recently, perhaps you've discovered ideas on TikTok to reuse the forgotten thrift store find for stunning home decor. The wooden shelves come in a range of shapes, some with carving and other details to dress up the wall-hanging rack. What makes a spoon rack different from other wall shelving is the notching that creates slots for spoon handles. Those gaps are also the perfect distance to hold small bundles of fabric, which is why it's an ideal small fabric organizer.
If you didn't inherit an old spoon rack from a family member, you may need to go on several thrifting trips to find one. It's the vintage thrift store find that people are upcycling into entryway storage, jewelry holders, and all sorts of projects, so they don't last long when they arrive. Checking out auctions and estate sales could also help you score a spoon rack.
Tuck small fabric into the spoon slots
First things first, since you're using the spoon holder to display fabrics that can become stained, take time to wipe the wood rack clean. If the finish is in poor shape, you may need to refinish it with either stain or paint. Look for sticky spots on the finish — that can happen as older varnishes break down. Even if the finish is intact, changing the color can update the spoon rack to complement your fabric collection better.
To display the handkerchiefs and fabric scraps, pinch them together in the middle or near the top, and slide the fabric between two slots. If it's not thick enough to stay in place, fold the piece over or bunch two or three pieces in each slot. You can arrange them randomly or sort them by color, pattern, size, or use. And if you like to repurpose thrifted vintage doilies around the house, the spoon rest works well to hold them, too.
Depending on the spoon rack design, consider adding screw-in hooks along the bottom edge to create additional storage. You can drape additional fabric pieces or longer scarves on those hooks, since they'll hang below the rack and won't get in the way. Display the rack in your living room if you want to use it for decoration, or near your crafting area if it's holding fabrics you'll use for projects.