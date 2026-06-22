Ditch Baskets And Bins: Here's A Better Thrift Store Find For Organizing Small Fabrics

From scrap cloth to your collection of vintage handkerchiefs, finding a functional and cute way to store small fabric items is easier when you get a little creative. Baskets and bins are obvious storage solutions — you can fold or roll the linens and tuck them inside. But that hides the beauty of those unique fabrics you've worked so hard to curate. And that's why using a spoon rack is a smarter option.

You've definitely seen these relics — maybe on your parents' or grandparents' wall with their collection of commemorative spoons on display. Or, more recently, perhaps you've discovered ideas on TikTok to reuse the forgotten thrift store find for stunning home decor. The wooden shelves come in a range of shapes, some with carving and other details to dress up the wall-hanging rack. What makes a spoon rack different from other wall shelving is the notching that creates slots for spoon handles. Those gaps are also the perfect distance to hold small bundles of fabric, which is why it's an ideal small fabric organizer.

If you didn't inherit an old spoon rack from a family member, you may need to go on several thrifting trips to find one. It's the vintage thrift store find that people are upcycling into entryway storage, jewelry holders, and all sorts of projects, so they don't last long when they arrive. Checking out auctions and estate sales could also help you score a spoon rack.