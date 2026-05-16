The Vintage Thrift Store Find People Are Upcycling For Gorgeous Entryway Storage

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What's a thrift store find that's perfect for organizing all those small items you want to keep close at hand in the entryway? Hint: It's the same thrift store find that people are repurposing into stylish jewelry storage. If you guessed a vintage spoon rack, you are correct! You've likely seen these relics being given new life in a variety of DIY projects, including the aforementioned jewelry holder and to hold dried flowers for simple and stunning home decor on a budget. Crafty DIYers like Instagram creator cozydiyhome are making use of the slots by turning the racks into entryway organizers.

These racks became commonplace in the late 1800s, when collecting souvenir spoons from Europe was a trend. While some dedicated collectors stuck with the hobby, collecting the spoons became less popular around World War I. But like many old-timey hobbies and vintage decor pieces, spoon racks are once again becoming a fad.

Of course, stumbling upon a vintage spoon holder in the wild at a thrift or antique store is ideal — you could score it for a low price, and you get to embrace the history of a vintage piece that once hung on someone's wall, displaying their souvenir spoons. But if you can't find one, consider a new version, like this Ikee Design Souvenir Spoon Display Case. Either way, transforming the piece into an entryway organizer requires just a little customization.