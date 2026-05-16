The Vintage Thrift Store Find People Are Upcycling For Gorgeous Entryway Storage
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What's a thrift store find that's perfect for organizing all those small items you want to keep close at hand in the entryway? Hint: It's the same thrift store find that people are repurposing into stylish jewelry storage. If you guessed a vintage spoon rack, you are correct! You've likely seen these relics being given new life in a variety of DIY projects, including the aforementioned jewelry holder and to hold dried flowers for simple and stunning home decor on a budget. Crafty DIYers like Instagram creator cozydiyhome are making use of the slots by turning the racks into entryway organizers.
These racks became commonplace in the late 1800s, when collecting souvenir spoons from Europe was a trend. While some dedicated collectors stuck with the hobby, collecting the spoons became less popular around World War I. But like many old-timey hobbies and vintage decor pieces, spoon racks are once again becoming a fad.
Of course, stumbling upon a vintage spoon holder in the wild at a thrift or antique store is ideal — you could score it for a low price, and you get to embrace the history of a vintage piece that once hung on someone's wall, displaying their souvenir spoons. But if you can't find one, consider a new version, like this Ikee Design Souvenir Spoon Display Case. Either way, transforming the piece into an entryway organizer requires just a little customization.
Turn a vintage spoon rack into an entryway organizer
While there are plenty of beautiful entryway wall decor ideas, we think this one will especially set your home apart since spoon racks aren't as common these days. You can also finish it in your own style to make it even more distinct. Clean the wood well — mild soap should work, unless it's really gunky, in which case you might need a degreaser. If the current finish is bumpy or peeling, remove it before painting the piece. Paint it all one color, or use different hues in each section. You can also stain the wood if you want to maintain the patterning.
Creator cozydiyhome opted to cover the back of the rack with a floral design — you can recreate the look with peel-and-stick wallpaper or napkins, wrapping paper, fabric, or other patterned items decoupaged to the piece. Other options include covering it with little tiles, stenciling designs, or using vinyl cutouts.
The slots on the rack work well for some items, like sunglasses with the arms between slots, a few necklaces, or the loops of keychains between the gaps. For additional storage, add screw-in hooks, larger coat hooks, or decorative cabinet knobs along the bottom edge, so you can hang items from them. The original creator makes a spot for mail by attaching a long drawer pull on one of the rows of slots. You can also remove some of the rows of slots to create more open space, or attach a small wire basket as a catch-all for smaller items.