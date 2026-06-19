This IKEA Patio Table Is A Fan Favorite — And It's Under $60 Through Early July

Wandering the patio furniture aisle at the average store comes with a major case of sticker shock. And that's why many turn to IKEA to outfit their outdoor spaces with pieces that are cute, durable, and affordable. For many people, that starts with IKEA's SUNDSÖ table, a popular pre-assembled powder-coated steel table that's cute and compact. The table currently has a 4.8 rating out of 5 with 148 reviews, so consumers seem to like it, and it's on sale until July 2!

Instead of sporting the usual $79.99 price tag, the SUNDSÖ is available for $59.99 during the sale. That 25% savings makes your patio just a little bit cheaper to furnish, and the sale extends to the seating as well. Through July 2, the matching SUNDSÖ folding chairs are on sale for $40 each (normally $50). If you know you want the set, you can get a table and two chairs for $139.99 instead of the usual $179.99.

Before you place your order, keep in mind that this table isn't for everyone. It's a small surface, measuring just under 26 inches long by 26 inches wide. That means it's perfect for a tiny patio or balcony when you want a small dining area for two. Or, use it as an al fresco dining idea to wow your guests if you entertain frequently and need to pull out extra seating, since it folds flat for storage. But it's not large enough for a family. While you could put multiple sets together into a longer dining arrangement, you may want to keep looking if you need a bigger patio dining option for a large crew.