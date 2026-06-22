You Owned It In The 2000s — Now It's The Tech Thrift Store Find Gen Z Is Bringing Back
You may have forgotten all about the 2000s decor trends you grew up with, but we doubt very much that you've forgotten your iPod. For 21 years, from 2001 to 2022, Apple sold 450 million iPods. During that time, it seemed like everyone owned either a Classic, Nano, Mini, Shuffle, or Touch. But with Apple shutting down production of both the iPod line and iTunes in favor of the iPhone and Apple Music, the once triumphant iPod appeared to be relegated to the dust bin of past tech. However, recent tech trends have shown that iPods are back, and we have Gen Z to thank for the tech thrift store find everyone wants.
It might be hard for those who were around for the early iPods to consider them as vintage, but the fact is that it's exactly the kind of vintage aesthetic the iPod offers that is making it one of the very best thrift store finds. According to the Associated Press, Gen Z and younger buyers are looking to the iPod as a way to reduce screen time, improve mental health, and decrease reliance on the internet and algorithms just to be able to listen to music.
What seemed revolutionary 25 years ago is now considered a simple technology that can help create a more focused listening experience. And while you can't buy one new from Apple anymore, you'll definitely be able to track one down at a thrift store. In addition to being practical, these items can double as quirky retro decor on your nightstand.
How to thrift a refurbished iPod
While we might think of thrift stores as being places to find vintage items to repurpose into gorgeous decor, the fact is that you can still find tech items hidden on the shelves there for a relatively low cost. Indeed, one Redditor posted that they found an 80GB 6th generation Classic iPod at their local thrift store for $7. Other posts on the website have shown thrift stores selling iPods for similar prices.
Then there are the online thrift stores like eBay, which is easily one of best online markets for refurbished iPods. You can find every kind of model on there, though Classics appear to hold the highest value in terms of price. You can find some on sale for over $500, which is close to the 2026 price for a brand new iPhone. Other iPod models hover at more reasonable prices of under $100.
Whether you're hunting online or in a thrift store, however, it's important to make sure the iPod is in good shape. Many will come with a "refurbished" tag, meaning that the seller has taken the time to restore the machine to like-new conditions. However, if the iPod is not in good working condition, places like Best Buy offer repair services, but you can also find detailed DIY instructions online that can help you get your retro thrift find up and running.